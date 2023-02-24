Advanced search
    RKL   CA7736671008

ROCKLAND RESOURCES LTD.

(RKL)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  11:52:22 2023-02-24 am EST
0.0600 CAD    0.00%
02/23832,500 Common Shares of Rockland Resources Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-FEB-2023.
CI
01/30Rockland Resources Ltd. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
01/30Rockland Resources Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
ROCKLAND RESOURCES : SUTCLIFFE RESIGNS

02/24/2023 | 05:29pm EST
ROCKLAND RESOURCES SUTCLIFFE RESIGNS

Vancouver, British Columbia, February 24, 2023 Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL) announces Dr. Richard Sutcliffe has resigned as a director and officer of Rockland to focus on his private exploration project generation business. Richard is thanked for his efforts in acquiring and advancing the exploration program on Rockland's Utah lithium projects.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mike England
CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:
Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Rockland Resources Ltd published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 22:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
