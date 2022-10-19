Rockley Photonics Completes Human Study Demonstrating Promising Intra-Subject Tracking Against Standard Blood Pressure Cuff, Utilizing Its Non-Invasive, Cuffless, and Laser-Based Device

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) (“Rockley”), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it completed an IRB-approved human study measuring blood pressure that utilized its non-invasive, cuffless biosensing device, currently under development.

Based on its innovative laser-based technology, Rockley’s powerful technique for monitoring blood pressure does not rely on subject demographics, unlike many current cuffless blood pressure devices.

Continuous, accurate and convenient monitoring of blood pressure is expected to advance the early diagnosis and treatment of hypertension, which is a risk factor for other serious health problems, such as heart disease and stroke. The current standard of blood pressure measurement may not provide the full picture of an individual’s health because it is measured only periodically, usually at a medical appointment. Even daily blood pressure readings performed at home don’t capture enough essential information because they do not provide frequent, trending information or nighttime changes in blood pressure, which provide better predictions of cardiovascular risk.

Data collected in Rockley’s proof of concept blood pressure study provides promising results. The next phase is a 200-participant human study, beginning this fall. This study will utilize Rockley’s next generation wearable devices and will include isometric and aerobic exercise-based protocols. An in-line arterial study with an accurate pressure monitoring catheter reference on 30 subjects is also planned for this fall.

In addition to medical settings, other potential applications for non-invasive blood pressure measurement are clinical trials, sports and athletic training and workers in physically and mentally-demanding professions like fire fighters and construction workers.

Dr. Andrew Rickman, chairman and chief executive officer of Rockley said: “Blood pressure is one of the most important vital signs and a key indicator of several serious diseases. This study has shown promise, and I believe it demonstrates the unique potential for our technology. Our results have been received with a great deal of excitement from key customers.”

Zahi Fayad, Ph.D., professor of radiology and medicine (cardiology) and Rockley scientific advisory board member, said: “The preliminary results from this study are exciting as they tracked well against standard cuff measurements. This technology could potentially fill long standing gaps in providing improved management of cardiovascular diseases.”

Results from Rockley’s blood pressure study are presented in a new whitepaper: Intra-Subject Blood Pressure Tracking Using an Innovative Cuffless Laser-Based Technology, available for download on Rockley’s website.

More information about Rockley’s digital health monitoring solution is available here: https://rockleyphotonics.com/healthcare-sensing

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, Rockley Photonics is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013, Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com.

