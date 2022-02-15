Rockley Photonics Promotes Industry Leaders to Key Senior Roles

Executives to drive company's development of biomarker sensing solutions for health and wellness

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) (“Rockley”), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced several senior leadership promotions to further accelerate the development of its biomarker sensing platform and to drive its opportunity in healthcare.

Andrew Rickman Congratulates Promoted Executives: Top Row: Left to Right – Hooman Abediasl, Andrew Rickman, Roozbeh Parsa; Bottom Row: Left to Right – Ben VerSteeg, Sanjiv Kappor, Casimir Wierzynski (Photo: Business Wire)

Rockley announced the following executive vice president promotions:

Hooman Abediasl, Ph.D. in electrical engineering, University of Southern California, first prize winner of the prestigious Nokia Bell Labs award and an Annenberg Fellow, has been promoted to EVP of product engineering. Abediasl is a co-founder of Rockley’s sensing product technology and brings a strong technical leadership background in laser-based imaging and sensing to his role.

Sanjiv Kapoor, Ph.D. in materials science and engineering, Stanford University, has been promoted to EVP of operations, process technology and manufacturing. Kapoor authored eight patents and 18 peer-reviewed publications. He is a leader in high-volume production of biometric sensing solutions for consumer products. He has extensive experience in transitioning multiple technologies from “lab to fab,” including various MEMS sensors for TDK-InvenSense and III-V devices for communications applications. Kapoor also led the manufacturing ramp of a fuel cell technology for a clean tech pioneer.

Roozbeh Parsa, Ph.D. in electrical engineering, Stanford University, has been promoted to EVP of commercial. Parsa authored or co-authored over 25 U.S. patents. He has extensive technical and commercial experience in semiconductor and optical MEMS sensing. With a successful track record in health monitoring application technology, Parsa’s background in developing products from incubation to market release makes him well qualified to lead Rockley’s product strategy, sales, marketing, and business development efforts.

Rockley announced the following senior vice president promotions:

Casimir Wierzynski, Ph.D. in computation and neural systems, California Institute of Technology, has been promoted to SVP of cloud and AI. Wierzynski holds multiple U.S. patents and patents pending in the fields of autonomous robotics, neuromorphic computing, and machine learning. He brings significant leadership experience as a senior director of AI at Intel, where he launched the private AI and analytics business, providing hardware and software technology to support machine learning on encrypted data. Wierzynski’s background also includes leading complex technology and engineering teams to solve high-impact problems using AI.

Benjamin VerSteeg, B.S. in electrical and biomedical engineering, Harvey Mudd College, has been promoted to SVP of sensing product development. VerSteeg was the co-founder and CEO of TruTouch Technologies, which developed the first commercial predicate to Rockley's wearable sensor technology and was acquired by the company. He was also the founder and CTO of MoreLight. He is the author of multiple patents and publications in optical biosensing. VerSteeg brings over 20 years of experience in the invention and commercialization of non-invasive optical sensors to Rockley.

“I am excited by these key executive promotions and believe that our team has the skills, drive, and determination to help Rockley successfully execute our innovative approach to health and wellness, utilizing our non-invasive, continuous biosensing platform. These talented managers and proven leaders in their fields have already demonstrated their world-class capabilities. I am very proud of all the industry talent within Rockley,” said Dr. Andrew Rickman, chairman and chief executive officer of Rockley. “Our team of over 300 employees includes 109 Ph.D.s and 205 engineers, thrives on working with the amazing collection of innovators that we’ve assembled, and is driven by the tremendous opportunity ahead of us. We have an incredibly accomplished management team and an operationally experienced board of directors, all of whom are leaders in their field.”

Rockley consists of a team of innovative professionals from leading semiconductor and medtech companies. These talented team members have worked with leading companies and organizations, including Bookham, Broadcom, Dexcom, Intel, InvenSense, iRhythm, Lumentum, Masimo, Medtronic, Mellanox, NASA, and Texas Instruments, among others.

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, Rockley Photonics is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013, Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com.

