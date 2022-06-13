Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RKLY   KYG7614L1095

ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(RKLY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  21:00 13/06/2022 BST
1.910 USD   -13.96%
10:38pRockley Photonics to Join Russell 3000 Index June 27
MT
10:34pRockley Photonics Set to Join Russell 3000® Index
BU
06/01Rockley Photonics to Present at Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rockley Photonics Set to Join Russell 3000® Index

06/13/2022 | 10:34pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, announced that it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 3, 2022.

The Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 6, 2022, ranking them by total market capitalization. Inclusion in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index remains in place for one year. Companies included in this index are automatically included in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

“We are pleased to announce our inclusion in the Russell index. Being included in the index will expand the visibility of Rockley as we gain more recognition as a public company,” said Dr. Andrew Rickman, chairman and chief executive officer of Rockley. “The inclusion in the index not only enhances our visibility within the broader market, but it also raises our profile in the wearables market, where we continue to make great strides in commercializing our biosensing platform, which we believe will profoundly change healthcare by providing a holistic view of a person’s health.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, Rockley Photonics is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013, Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous Tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:38pRockley Photonics to Join Russell 3000 Index June 27
MT
10:34pRockley Photonics Set to Join Russell 3000® Index
BU
06/01Rockley Photonics to Present at Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Con..
BU
05/31ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
05/27Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited announced that it has received $81.5 million in fund..
CI
05/18ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LTD : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Fina..
AQ
05/13Needham Adjusts Rockley Photonics Holdings' Price Target to $4 from $8, Keeps Buy Ratin..
MT
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
05/12Rockley Photonics Shares Slump After Reporting Q1 Loss, Lower Revenue
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24,0 M - 19,7 M
Net income 2022 -156 M - -128 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 286 M 286 M 236 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 302
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,22 $
Average target price 8,60 $
Spread / Average Target 287%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew George Rickman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mahesh Karanth Chief Financial Officer
Ara Nazarian Executive Vice President-Engineering
Khalilah El-Amin Vice President-Global Human Resources
William I. Huyett Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED-48.97%286
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-16.10%463 386
NVIDIA CORPORATION-42.29%425 031
BROADCOM INC.-18.66%218 574
INTEL CORPORATION-23.92%160 194
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-34.11%153 657