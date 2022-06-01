Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RKLY   KYG7614L1095

ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(RKLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rockley Photonics to Present at Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

06/01/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conference.

  • Baird’s 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited website at https://investors.rockleyphotonics.com.

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, Rockley Photonics is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013, Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous Tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:18pRockley Photonics to Present at Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Con..
BU
05/31ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
05/27Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited announced that it has received $81.5 million in fund..
CI
05/18ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LTD : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Fina..
AQ
05/13Needham Adjusts Rockley Photonics Holdings' Price Target to $4 from $8, Keeps Buy Ratin..
MT
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
05/12Rockley Photonics Shares Slump After Reporting Q1 Loss, Lower Revenue
MT
05/12Earnings Flash (RKLY) ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED Reports Q1 Loss $-0.28, vs. St..
MT
05/12Earnings Flash (RKLY) ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED Posts Q1 Revenue $962,000
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -156 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 402 M 402 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 16,8x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 302
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,12 $
Average target price 8,60 $
Spread / Average Target 176%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew George Rickman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mahesh Karanth Chief Financial Officer
Ara Nazarian Executive Vice President-Engineering
Khalilah El-Amin Vice President-Global Human Resources
William I. Huyett Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.28%402
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-10.73%500 414
NVIDIA CORPORATION-36.51%467 550
BROADCOM INC.-12.82%244 465
INTEL CORPORATION-13.75%181 618
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-29.21%165 065