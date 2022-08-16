Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RKLY   KYG7614L1095

ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(RKLY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:36 2022-08-16 am EDT
1.880 USD   -4.08%
09:18aRockley Photonics to Present at Upcoming Conference
BU
08/12ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/12Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Rockley Photonics Holdings to $14 From $21, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rockley Photonics to Present at Upcoming Conference

08/16/2022 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conference.

- Baird Newly Public Company Virtual Access Day on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 11:25 a.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited website at https://investors.rockleyphotonics.com.

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, Rockley Photonics is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013, Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:18aRockley Photonics to Present at Upcoming Conference
BU
08/12ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
08/12Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Rockley Photonics Holdings to $14 From $21, Keeps Outperf..
MT
08/12Top Premarket Decliners
MT
08/12Baird Cuts Rockley Photonics Holdings to Neutral From Outperform, Price Target to $2 Fr..
MT
08/12UK sends its good ideas abroad just to buy them back, says Rockley boss
AQ
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/11ROCKLEY PHOTONICS : Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/11Rockley Photonics Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
BU
08/11Earnings Flash (RKLY) ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED Reports Q2 Revenue $1.5M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -201 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 255 M 255 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 19,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 302
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,96 $
Average target price 6,20 $
Spread / Average Target 216%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew George Rickman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chad Becker Vice President-Financial Planning & Analysis
Ara Nazarian Executive Vice President-Engineering
Khalilah El-Amin Vice President-Global Human Resources
William I. Huyett Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKLEY PHOTONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED-54.94%255
NVIDIA CORPORATION-35.29%476 564
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-14.96%451 812
BROADCOM INC.-16.00%225 718
QUALCOMM, INC.-16.81%170 842
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.63%169 401