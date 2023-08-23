Press release

31st July 2023

Rockpool Acquisitions Plc

("Rockpool" or "the Company")

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023

Rockpool Acquisitions Plc announces its Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2023.

The Chairman's Statement and full Report and Financial Statements are attached.

Mike Irvine, Non-Executive Directormike@cordovancapital.comwww.rockpoolacquisitions.plc.uk

REGISTERED NUMBER NI644683

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31 MARCH 2023

CONTENTS

Company Information

Chairman's Statement

Board of Directors

Strategic Report

Report of the Directors

9

Directors' Remuneration Report

13

Report of the Independent Auditor

17

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Statement of Financial Position

Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to the Financial Statements

COMPANY INFORMATION

Directors

R A D Beresford

M H Irvine

N R Adair

Secretary

R A D Beresford

Registered Office

c/o Cordovan Capital Management Limited

Suite 102

Urban HQ

5-7 Upper Queen Street

Belfast BT1 6FB

Solicitors

McCarthy Denning Limited

42 Mincing Lane

London EC3R 7AE

Independent Auditor

Grant Thornton (NI) LLP

Chartered Accountants & Statutory Auditors

12-15 Donegall Square West

Belfast

BT1 6JH

Registered Number

NI644683

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

I hereby present the annual report and audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023. During the year the Company reported a loss of £297,089 (2022 - profit £34,215). As 31 March 2023 the Company had £672,558 of cash and cash equivalents.

The most significant developments during the year were the announcement on 1st April 2022 of the termination of the option agreement to acquire Greenview Gas Limited and the subsequent identification by the board of alternative potential takeover targets followed by the eventual signing of a heads of terms on 15th November 2022 for the acquisition of the Amcomri Group Limited. The Amcomri group consists of a number of profitable companies involved in providing specialist engineering, equipment and printing and packaging services in the UK and Ireland and has been assembled under the aegis of and partly with funding from, Paul McGowan. Paul is perhaps best known for his role as the Chief Executive and then Executive Chairman of Hilco Capital Limited, a retail restructuring business which he established in May 2000 as a UK-based joint venture with Hilco Trading Inc, a Chicago-based investment business.

Whilst at Hilco, Paul has been involved in the purchase and restructuring of troubled businesses in the UK, Europe, Canada and Australia including some high-profile ones such as Homebase, the DIY and home retailer, Habitat, the furniture retailer, and HMV, the music and movie retailer. More recently, Hilco has been providing working capital facilities and other forms of finance to a number of businesses in the UK, Europe and Australia.

As is usual in the circumstances where a special purpose acquisition company such as Rockpool announces a prospective reverse takeover ("RTO"), the Company's shares were suspended from the Official List and from trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on the making of the November 15th announcement. Following the announcement and suspension, work commenced with a view to closing the Amcomri acquisition and preparing a prospectus for the readmission of the Company's shares to the Official List and to the Main Market which would be required following completion of the acquisition (completion of an RTO automatically leads to de-listing). The initial work has included the extensive task of performing audits of the target group's financial information and making that financial information compliant with UK-adopted IAS for the purposes of inclusion in the prospectus. Work continues in earnest and it is hoped to be able to publish the prospectus and complete the acquisition in the fourth quarter of the year, if not before.

I would like to thank all those who have assisted the Company during the past number of years including advisers and creditors for whose support we remain grateful. I would also like to thank the shareholders for their patience during the very long period in which trading in the Company's shares was initially suspended and ask for their continued patience during this latest period of suspension. The board believe that that patience will be amply rewarded in the not-too-distant future.

I look forward to a positive year ahead which will hopefully see the completion of the Amcomri acquisition, a return to trading of the Company's shares and, with that, the completion of the first key period of the Company's existence.

R A D Beresford

Non-Executive Chairman

31 July 2023

