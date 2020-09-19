Log in
Ellis Martin Report: Rockridge Resources Commences 3,000 Metre Diamond Drill Program at its High-Grade Raney Gold Project

09/19/2020 | 01:50am EDT
Commences 3,000 Metre Diamond Drill Program at its High-Grade Raney Gold Project

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a discussion with Grant Ewing , President and CEO of Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK)(OTCMKTS:RRRLF) as the company commences its 3,000 Meter Diamond Drill Program at its Raney High-Grade Gold Project Southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/102505/rock



About Rockridge Resources Ltd:

Rockridge Resources is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. The Company's Knife Lake Project is in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:
Rockridge Resources Ltd The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

Jordan Trimble, President or
Spencer Coulter, Corporate Communications
Rockridge Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-687-3376
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@rockridgeresourcesltd.com

© ABN Newswire 2020
