ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD.

ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD.

(ROCK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ellis Martin Report: Rockridge Resources (OTCMKTS:RRRLF) Completes 100% Earn-In at Raney Gold Project and Provides Update from the Fall 2020 Drill Program

10/26/2020 | 06:50am EDT
Completes 100% Earn-In at Raney Gold Project

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Grant Ewing, the CEO of Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK) (OTCMKTS:RRRLF). The company completed a 100% Earn-In at the Raney Gold Project in Ontario, Canada as we provide an update from the Fall 2020 Drill Program.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/103037/rock



About Rockridge Resources Ltd:

Rockridge Resources is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. The Company's Knife Lake Project is in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:
Rockridge Resources Ltd The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

For investor questions please call: Simon Dyakowski or Jordan Trimble

Tel: (604) 639-3855 or (604) 687-3376
Toll Free: 1 (800) 567-8181
Fax: (604) 687-3119
Email: info@rockridgeresourcesltd.com
http://www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com
© ABN Newswire 2020

Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,24 M -0,94 M -0,94 M
Net cash 2019 0,77 M 0,59 M 0,59 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,82x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 7,97 M 6,06 M 6,04 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Rockridge Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Grant D. Ewing Chief Executive Officer
Jordan P. Trimble President & Director
Chantelle Collins Chief Financial Officer
James Gaydon Pettit Independent Director
Donald Carl Huston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD.-8.82%6
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED43.49%9 288
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED14.85%7 956
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-8.47%6 083
HECLA MINING COMPANY51.92%2 734
SILVERCREST METALS INC.40.14%1 207
