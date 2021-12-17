Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Rockridge Resources Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    ROCK   CA77406R1082

ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD.

(ROCK)
  Report
Rockridge Resources : CFO Certification of Interim Filings

12/17/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Form 52-109FV2

Certification of Interim Filings

Venture Issuer Basic Certificate

I, Chantelle Collins, Chief Financial Officer of Rockridge Resources Ltd. certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the interim financial report and interim MD&A (together, the "interim filings") of Rockridge Resources Ltd. (the "issuer") for the interim period ended October 31, 2021.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.

Date: December 17, 2021

signed

"Chantelle Collins"

_______________________

Chantelle Collins

CFO

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of

  1. controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
  2. a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52- 109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

Disclaimer

Rockridge Resources Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 22:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,72 M -1,33 M -1,33 M
Net cash 2021 0,59 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,93 M 5,41 M 5,37 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,10 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Daniel Wiesblatt Chief Executive Officer
Jordan P. Trimble President & Director
Chantelle Collins Chief Financial Officer
James Gaydon Pettit Independent Director
Donald Carl Huston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD.-17.39%5
BHP GROUP-2.43%147 437
RIO TINTO PLC-10.73%107 252
GLENCORE PLC57.64%64 107
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.47%46 994
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.18%33 325