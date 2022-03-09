Rockwell Automation : Announces Optima Packaging Group as its First EMEA-Based Platinum OEM Partner

MILWAUKEE, Wis., March 9, 2022 - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Optima Packaging Group - a leading supplier of packaging solutions to pharmaceutical, consumer, non-woven and life-science markets - has been awarded Platinum OEM Partner status.

Created to support OEMs across the globe, Rockwell Automation's comprehensive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Partner Program offers support for the design, development, and delivery of innovative equipment, which incorporates Rockwell Automation solutions. All participants see it as a powerful strategic opportunity that supports and nurtures growth, innovation, and market potential.

"Optima Packaging Group's elevation to platinum status is based on the strength and experiences of an already successful and mutually beneficial relationship," explains Johannes zu Eltz, Vice President of Global Market Access at Rockwell Automation. "We have worked together to tackle challenges in some of the world's toughest and most demanding applications and look forward to continuing to collaborate to shape a more innovative and more connected world."

Platinum partner status is a global recognition. This means Optima Packaging Group's operations across the world can leverage the program's benefits. That includes extended warranties, enhanced access to technical, sales & marketing platforms, joint events, and introductions and interactions with many of the global blue-chip brands Rockwell Automation supports.

In late 2020, Rockwell Automation evolved its OEM Partner Program to establish levels of participation based on need and output. The program - now including almost 3,500 manufacturers worldwide - provides increased market-access opportunities, simplification, and standardized product alignment for manufacturers, enabling participants to fully leverage Rockwell Automation technology. The company expects more platinum-level partners - as well as a number of gold, silver and bronze - to join the program, making it a world-class opportunity for original equipment manufacturers.

"Optima Packaging Group is pleased to join Rockwell Automation's OEM Partner Program," said Heiko Funk, Managing Director of Optima Materials Management, the Optima Group's division for all supply chain issues. "This designation level is especially important to us because it is the only global designation within the program, which further supports our equipment and innovations that are built around Rockwell Automation controls and automation technology."

For more information on Rockwell Automation's OEM Partner Program or to request more information from your local sales office, please click here.

About Optima Packaging Group

Optima supports companies worldwide with flexible and customer-specific filling and packaging machines for pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, paper hygiene and medical devices markets. As a provider of solutions and systems, Optima accompanies these companies from the product idea through to successful production and throughout the entire machine life cycle. Over 2,650 experts around the globe contribute to Optima's success. 19 locations in Germany and abroad ensure the worldwide availability of services.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™

Rockwell Automation believes we're better together-and we do our part by delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilizing our network's breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single vendor can provide alone. To learn more about how the PartnerNetwork™ is helping to deliver the value of The Connected Enterprise, visit PartnerNetwork Program.

Media Contact:

Mario R. Martin

Manager, Global Public Relations

Rockwell Automation

414-382-2020

MRMartin@rockwellautomation.com