Rockwell Automation : Declares Increased Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), following its regular quarterly review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable December 10, 2020 to shareowners of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020.

“Our Connected Enterprise strategy generates strong, sustainable cash flow,” said Blake Moret, Rockwell Automation chairman and CEO. “Over the last five fiscal years, we have returned $5.7 billion of cash to shareowners through dividends and share repurchases.”

“The 5 percent increase reflects our confidence in Rockwell Automation’s ability to generate cash throughout the cycle and our commitment to returning cash to shareowners while investing in our business,” said Moret.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com

