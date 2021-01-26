Rockwell Automation : Financial Year 2021 Q1 Supplemental Data

Quarterly Sales and Earnings Information by Segment
Quarterly Reconciliation of Adjusted Income, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate
Sales by Geographic Region
Condensed Balance Sheet Information
Condensed Cash Flow Information
Return on Invested Capital
Other Supplemental Information
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
and accounting change
1,136.1
901.0
1,330.8
1,037.4
943.1
1,127.5
1,134.2
980.9
965.9
867.6
544.2
273.9
Income tax provision
(112.9)
(205.2)
(795.3)
(211.7)
(213.4)
(299.9)
(307.4)
(224.6)
(228.9)
(170.5)
(103.8)
(56.0)
Income from continuing operations before accounting change
1,023.2
695.8
535.5
825.7
729.7
827.6
826.8
756.3
737.0
697.1
440.4
217.9
Income from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.7
23.9
2.8
Net income
1,023.2
695.8
535.5
825.7
729.7
827.6
826.8
756.3
737.0
697.8
464.3
220.7
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(0.2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income attributable to Rockwell Automation, Inc.
$
1,023.4
$
695.8
$
535.5
$
825.7
$
729.7
$
827.6
$
826.8
$
756.3
$
737.0
$
697.8
$
464.3
$
220.7
Diluted earnings per share(2)
Continuing operations before accounting change
$8.77
$5.83
$4.21
$6.35
$5.56
$
6.09
$
5.91
$
5.36
$
5.13
$
4.79
$
3.05
$
1.53
Discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.01
0.17
0.02
Net income
$
8.77
$
5.83
$
4.21
$
6.35
$
5.56
$
6.09
$
5.91
$
5.36
$
5.13
$
4.80
$
3.22
$
1.55
Adjusted EPS(3)
$
7.87
$
8.78
$
8.21
$
6.73
$
5.89
$
6.36
$
6.15
$
5.70
$
5.27
$
4.91
$
3.13
$
1.48
Average diluted shares for EPS calculation
116.6
119.3
126.9
129.9
131.1
135.7
139.7
140.9
143.4
145.2
144.0
142.5
Beginning in fiscal 2019, we adopted a new pension standard (ASU 2017-07) regarding the presentation of net periodic pension and postretirement benefit costs. In accordance with this standard, the service cost component of net periodic benefit cost is included in Cost of sales and Selling, general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statement of Operations and all other components have been reclassified from Cost of sales and Selling, general and administrative expenses to Other income (expense). As a result, all prior period presentation on this page and those that follow have been restated to conform to this standard.
Beginning in fiscal 2010, we changed our accounting for earnings per share as a result of the new guidance issued by FASB, which requires the calculation of EPS pursuant to the two-class method. This resulted in a reduction in earnings per share of $0.01 in certain periods.
Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure. See Other Supplemental Information: Adjusted Income, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate for the definition and reasons why management believes this information is useful to investors.
1
Quarterly Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Fiscal Year 2021
Qtr 1
YTD
Sales
$
1,565.3
$
1,565.3
Cost of sales
(918.8)
(918.8)
Gross profit
646.5
646.5
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(374.6)
$
(374.6)
Change in fair value of investments
390.4
390.4
Other income (expense)
61.0
61.0
Interest expense
(22.6)
(22.6)
Income before income taxes
700.7
700.7
Income tax provision
(110.3)
(110.3)
Net income
$
590.4
$
590.4
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2.9)
(2.9)
Net income attributable to Rockwell Automation, Inc.
$
593.3
$
593.3
Diluted earnings per share
$
5.06
$
5.06
Adjusted EPS(1)
$
2.38
$
2.38
Average diluted shares for EPS calculation
117.1
117.1
Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure. See Other Supplemental Information: Adjusted Income, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate for the definition and reasons why management believes this information is useful to
2
