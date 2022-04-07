Log in
12:47pROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Introduces New On-Machine Drives
PU
04/06Goldman Sachs Lowers Rockwell Automation's Price Target to $252 From $294, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
04/06Rockwell Automation Maintains Dividend at $1.12/Share; Payable on June 10 to Shareholders of Record on May 16
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rockwell Automation : Introduces New On-Machine Drives

04/07/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
Armor PowerFlex On-Machine drives help reduce design time, accelerate deployments and save costs

MILWAUKEE, April 7, 2022 - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the release of its new Allen-Bradley Armor PowerFlex AC variable frequency drives for industrial motor control applications. The on-machine drives provide quicker installation, simple commissioning and predictive maintenance.

As an on-machine solution, the Armor PowerFlex drives move controls and hardware out of a cabinet and onto the machine, closer to the application. This can help industrial companies simplify machine designs and minimize costs and time to deploy. The drives are also designed for harsh environments, where reducing installation time and cost are most critical.

The smart drives include an embedded EtherNet/IP dual-port switch, which provides fast collection of real-time data. The drives also monitor component life, allowing users to predict and schedule component replacements to help avoid costly unplanned downtime.

"Manufacturers can expect greater efficiency and productivity when using the new Armor PowerFlex drives, which have built-in technology that's smarter, safer, more secure and easier to apply than other solutions on the market," said Joe Azzolina, global product manager, Rockwell Automation. "Armor PowerFlex drives can reduce time-consuming tasks within the machine lifecycle. They can also help users realize greater profitability as part of a decentralized, zero-cabinet design approach."

The Armor PowerFlex drives give users a motor control solution that replaces multiple components for easier integration into automation systems. The drives are available in standard and safety models. Both options provide built-in, dual-port EtherNet/IP and CIP Security functionality, and the safety option provides advanced safety functionality.

The safety model of the drive is designed for applications that require functional safety. It offers integrated CIP Safety and supports integrated and hardwired safe-torque-off (STO) or safe-stop-1 (SS1) safety functions. With integrated STO or SS1, no additional external safety monitoring or control components are required. Additionally, using the Armor PowerFlex drive with Allen-Bradley GuardLogix PLCs and encoders enables advanced safe-speed functions.

To help strengthen cybersecurity in industrial operations, the Armor PowerFlex drive is CIP Security capable. When implemented, CIP Security helps fortify a control system by providing data authenticity, integrity and confidentiality. This helps defend against the risk of someone remotely accessing a network and acting maliciously.

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Allen-Bradley, Armor, GuardLogix, On-Machine and PowerFlex are trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mario R. Martin

Manager, Global Public Relations

Rockwell Automation

414-382-2020

MRMartin@rockwellautomation.com

Disclaimer

Rockwell Automation Inc. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 16:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
