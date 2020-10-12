Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rockwell Automation    ROK

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

(ROK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rockwell Automation : New Rockwell Automation Studio 5000 Logix Designer Software Release Enhances Productivity, Saves Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

Controls engineers can design machines and process applications faster using the latest release of the Studio 5000 Logix Designer software. Rockwell Automation has updated the software with productivity enhancements and new capabilities that can speed up projects for process applications specifically.

Productivity enhancements in version 33 of the Studio 5000 Logix Designer software include:

  • Auto-generated diagnostics for supported devices that reduce programming time and give users access to detailed, contextualized diagnostic information.
  • Preservation of online controller tag values when making offline changes and conducting sequential downloads, eliminating the need to re-establish tag values.
  • Extended tag properties that allow engineers to leverage contextual data to create more descriptive and powerful HMI elements, while reducing programming time.

When paired with the new Allen-Bradley ControlLogix and CompactLogix process controllers from Rockwell Automation, the latest version of Studio 5000 Logix Designer can also accelerate process projects in key ways:

  • Embedded process instructions can save engineers time and reduce compliance work.
  • HART integration allows engineers to connect HART devices just like they do EtherNet/IP devices, enabling smoother integration with fewer software tools.
  • Prebuilt task models reduce the amount of time spent on project creation and layout and can improve consistency across projects.

Additionally, version 33 of Studio 5000 Logix Designer can now be used in projects that require an Allen-Bradley ControlLogix 5580 redundant capability. The software also can be used with the new iTRAK 5730 small-frame system for projects like primary packaging in food and beverage.


Click to download image.


Allen-Bradley, CompactLogix, ControlLogix, iTRAK, Studio 5000, Studio 5000 Logix Designer and Rockwell Automation are trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc. Trademarks not belonging to Rockwell Automation are property of their respective companies.

Disclaimer

Rockwell Automation Inc. published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 18:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
02:30pROCKWELL AUTOMATION : New Rockwell Automation Studio 5000 Logix Designer Softwar..
PU
07:03aROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Improves Productivity, Drives Profitability and Reduces Ri..
BU
10/07ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Recognised for Culture of Supporting Women by The Society ..
AQ
10/07ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : and Microsoft Expand Partnership to Simplify Industrial Tr..
AQ
10/06ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : and Microsoft Expand Partnership to Simplify Industrial Tr..
BU
10/02ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Acquires Cybersecurity Company
BU
10/01ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Announces Winners of Virtual 24toCode Hackathon With Cisco
BU
09/29ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Recognized for Culture of Supporting Women by The Society ..
BU
09/24ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Elects Isaac Woods Executive Officer and Treasurer
BU
09/17ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Studio 5000 Software Updates Expand What's Possible in Des..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 343 M - -
Net income 2020 946 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 334 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,7x
Yield 2020 1,67%
Capitalization 28 328 M 28 328 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,68x
EV / Sales 2021 4,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
Duration : Period :
Rockwell Automation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 224,24 $
Last Close Price 244,28 $
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -8,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Blake D. Moret Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ernest Nicolas Senior VP-Operations & Engineering Services
Patrick P. Goris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sujeet Chand Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Nardecchia Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION20.53%28 328
KEYENCE CORPORATION28.86%113 696
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE18.69%68 701
NIDEC CORPORATION35.62%56 282
EATON CORPORATION PLC13.52%43 023
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-8.27%41 802
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group