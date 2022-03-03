Rockwell Automation : Sensia acquires Swinton Technology, a market leader in metering supervisory systems for the oil and gas industry

Sensia, the leading automation specialist in oil & gas production, transportation, and processing, today announced it has acquired Swinton Technology, a market leader in metering supervisory systems and measurement expertise in the oil and gas industry. The acquisition will incorporate Swinton Technology products and solutions into the Sensia portfolio, expanding Sensia's metering opportunities and measurement domain expertise to support accelerating its customers on their digital transformation journey.

Sensia, a joint venture owned by Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger, provides hardware, software, systems and petrotechnical expertise to automate processes and workflows throughout the oil and gas industry. Swinton Technology systems generate measurement data for fiscal and financial transactions throughout the oil and gas supply chain. The acquisition provides Sensia with a market-leading asset it can incorporate into its measurement business, contributed by Schlumberger.

"Measurement is the core of oil and gas automation, and fiscal measurement is our customers' mechanism for revenue, billing and loss management," said Allan Rentcome, Chief Executive Officer, Sensia. "Customers are demanding integrated automation, measurement and digital solutions and Swinton Technology provides us with technology and expertise that will expand Sensia's growth in the metering systems market."

"There is a large customer installed base that needs to upgrade its measurement data systems to improve performance," said Ben Leach, Swinton Technology Managing Director. "There are also metering system providers without supervisory capability. With its global reach and oil and gas expertise, Sensia will now be able to better serve this market. I'm confident that under Sensia's ownership, Swinton Technology products and solutions will improve their market share."

Swinton Technology is a specialist systems integrator of supervisory metering computer systems to the oil and gas industry. Swinton Technology's offerings are high-integrity control and analytics systems for fiscal/financial information from medium to large measurement packages deployed across the oil and gas supply chain. Its software has data integrity, traceability and compliance with regulatory, contractual and international standards.

Swinton Technology will be known as Swinton Technology, a Sensia company.

Sensiais the leading automation specialist in oil & gas production, transportation, and processing, with a team of 1,100+ experts serving customers globally. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, we bring together the pioneering process automation, real-time control and IoT technologies of Rockwell Automation, combined with the unmatched measurement and instrumentation, software, and analytics capabilities of Schlumberger. To learn how we unify the sensing, intelligence and action of our oil and gas customers, visit www.sensiaglobal.com

