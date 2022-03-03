Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rockwell Automation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROK   US7739031091

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

(ROK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rockwell Automation : Sensia acquires Swinton Technology, a market leader in metering supervisory systems for the oil and gas industry

03/03/2022 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sensia, the leading automation specialist in oil & gas production, transportation, and processing, today announced it has acquired Swinton Technology, a market leader in metering supervisory systems and measurement expertise in the oil and gas industry. The acquisition will incorporate Swinton Technology products and solutions into the Sensia portfolio, expanding Sensia's metering opportunities and measurement domain expertise to support accelerating its customers on their digital transformation journey.

Sensia, a joint venture owned by Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger, provides hardware, software, systems and petrotechnical expertise to automate processes and workflows throughout the oil and gas industry. Swinton Technology systems generate measurement data for fiscal and financial transactions throughout the oil and gas supply chain. The acquisition provides Sensia with a market-leading asset it can incorporate into its measurement business, contributed by Schlumberger.

"Measurement is the core of oil and gas automation, and fiscal measurement is our customers' mechanism for revenue, billing and loss management," said Allan Rentcome, Chief Executive Officer, Sensia. "Customers are demanding integrated automation, measurement and digital solutions and Swinton Technology provides us with technology and expertise that will expand Sensia's growth in the metering systems market."

"There is a large customer installed base that needs to upgrade its measurement data systems to improve performance," said Ben Leach, Swinton Technology Managing Director. "There are also metering system providers without supervisory capability. With its global reach and oil and gas expertise, Sensia will now be able to better serve this market. I'm confident that under Sensia's ownership, Swinton Technology products and solutions will improve their market share."

Swinton Technology is a specialist systems integrator of supervisory metering computer systems to the oil and gas industry. Swinton Technology's offerings are high-integrity control and analytics systems for fiscal/financial information from medium to large measurement packages deployed across the oil and gas supply chain. Its software has data integrity, traceability and compliance with regulatory, contractual and international standards.

Swinton Technology will be known as Swinton Technology, a Sensia company.

Sensiais the leading automation specialist in oil & gas production, transportation, and processing, with a team of 1,100+ experts serving customers globally. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, we bring together the pioneering process automation, real-time control and IoT technologies of Rockwell Automation, combined with the unmatched measurement and instrumentation, software, and analytics capabilities of Schlumberger. To learn how we unify the sensing, intelligence and action of our oil and gas customers, visit www.sensiaglobal.com

Contact:
Keith Lester
Sensia
klester@sensiaglobal.com

Disclaimer

Rockwell Automation Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:53:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
05:56pROCKWELL AUTOMATION : to Showcase Warehouse and Fulfillment Solutions at Company's Inaugur..
PU
05:56pROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Sensia acquires Swinton Technology, a market leader in metering supe..
PU
02/23Kalypso to Participate in “Digital Performance Management in Manufacturing”..
BU
02/23TRANSCRIPT : Rockwell Automation, Inc. Presents at Barclays Industrial Select Conference 2..
CI
02/22TRANSCRIPT : Rockwell Automation, Inc. Presents at Citi's 2022 Global Industrial Tech and ..
CI
02/16Rockwell Automation to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference
BU
02/15Rockwell Automation to Present at Citi's 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Confe..
BU
02/14Hedgehog Technologies Joins the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork Program as System In..
AQ
02/14Hedgehog Technologies Joins the Rockwell Automation, Inc. PartnerNetwork Program as Sys..
CI
02/11ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 173 M - -
Net income 2022 1 206 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 013 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 31 426 M 31 426 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,21x
EV / Sales 2023 3,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
Duration : Period :
Rockwell Automation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 270,46 $
Average target price 330,52 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Blake D. Moret Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Nardecchia Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Cyril Perducat Senior Vice President
Steven R. Kalmanson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION-24.86%31 227
KEYENCE CORPORATION-26.63%111 221
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-20.23%86 842
EATON CORPORATION PLC-15.26%60 685
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-3.72%55 379
NIDEC CORPORATION-25.70%50 675