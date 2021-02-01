Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rockwell Automation    ROK

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

(ROK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rockwell Automation : Wins Big at 34th Annual Control Engineering 2021 Engineers' Choice Awards

02/01/2021 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Industrial leader wins in eight product categories, judged by product users

Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, is pleased to announce it has been honored at the Control Engineering 2021 Engineers’ Choice Awards.

Control Engineering’s 34th Annual Engineers’ Choice Awards program is the premier award for new products in the automation, control, and instrumentation technology markets. The annual reader’s choice program was created to provide Control Engineering’s readers with information about the top new product in their fields.

The following eight products, all from separate categories, are recognized this year:

Allen-Bradley ControlLogix EtherNet/IP Communication Module
Winner: Network Integration – Ethernet Hardware, Switches category

Compact GuardLogix 5380 SIL 3 controller
Winner: Motion Control category

Plant PAx 5.0
Winner: Process Control Systems category

Allen-Bradley PowerFlex 6000T Medium Voltage Drive
Honorable Mention: Motion Control – Drives category

FactoryTalk AssetCentre
Honorable Mention: Software – Asset Management, Reporting category

FactoryTalk Linx Gateway
Honorable Mention: IIoT Connectivity – Software category

Kinetix 5300 Servo Drive
Honorable Mention: Motion Control – Drives, Servo category

Studio 5000 V33
Honorable Mention: Software – Control Design category

About Control Engineering

Control Engineering is the leader in connecting the global industrial engineering audience through coverage of and education about automation, control, and instrumentation technologies in a regionally focused, actionable manner through online and print media and in-person events. For more than 65 years, Control Engineering has been the recognized global information leader for automation engineers who design, implement, maintain, and manage control/instrumentation systems, components, and equipment. This audience continues to recognize Control Engineering as the leader in the field due to our comprehensive coverage of automation technologies and applications.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
02:02pROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Wins Big at 34th Annual Control Engineering 2021 Engineers..
BU
01/27ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Rosenblatt Adjusts Rockwell Automation's Price Target to $..
MT
01/27ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Oppenheimer Adjusts Rockwell Automation's Price Target to ..
MT
01/27ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Rockwell Automation..
MT
01/27ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Credit Suisse Adjusts Rockwell Automation's Price Target t..
MT
01/27ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Berenberg Adjusts Rockwell Automation's Price Target to $2..
MT
01/27ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Baird Upgrades Rockwell Automation to Outperform From Neut..
MT
01/26General Electric, Raytheon rise; Crane, Rockwell fall
AQ
01/26ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
01/26ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Financial Year 2021 Q1 Supplemental Data
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 891 M - -
Net income 2021 1 249 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 042 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 1,71%
Capitalization 28 868 M 28 868 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,34x
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
Duration : Period :
Rockwell Automation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 257,38 $
Last Close Price 248,53 $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Blake D. Moret Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven W. Etzel Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sujeet Chand Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Nardecchia Chief Information Officer & SVP-Software & Control
Steven R. Kalmanson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION-0.91%28 868
KEYENCE CORPORATION-3.21%130 040
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE2.24%78 603
NIDEC CORPORATION6.70%77 481
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-1.27%47 568
EATON CORPORATION PLC-2.03%47 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ