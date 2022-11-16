Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROK   US7739031091

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.

(ROK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:17 2022-11-16 pm EST
266.59 USD   -1.10%
01:01pFord Motor Company Selects Rockwell Automation to Advance Its Electric Vehicle Program
BU
11/14Qualcomm -Here's how industrial Private 5G helps enable sustainable and agile industrial operations
AQ
11/10ZEDEDA Selected by Rockwell Automation as Key Technology Supplier
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford Motor Company Selects Rockwell Automation to Advance Its Electric Vehicle Program

11/16/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Collaboration will enable on-time successful launches to meet increased customer demand

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Ford Motor Company has selected Rockwell as its vehicle operations primary controls and solutions provider for its next three electric vehicle assembly sites. By jointly collaborating on assembly tooling designs and architectures that will increase speed to market, Rockwell can help machine builders to meet production customer demands and achieve on-time successful launches.

“We are strengthening the commitment to build world class electric vehicles for the future and fortifying the relationship between Rockwell and Ford that has been in place for more than 75 years,” said Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation. “We look forward to working closely with Ford and its ecosystem over the next several years to accelerate business outcomes and advance the company’s position as a global leader in the electric vehicle market.”

“We’re honored to be a part of Ford’s journey to accelerate the rollout of EVs to customers,” said Jane Barr, vice president, Global Industry Accounts at Rockwell Automation. “Our open-system approach ensures EV production aligns with the latest industry standards, regulations, and customer expectations.”

Rockwell products and services will be utilized across Ford’s automotive production complexes located in Oakville, Canada; Blue Oval City, Tenn.; and Avon Lake, Ohio.

To learn more about Rockwell’s electric vehicle program, please click here.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
01:01pFord Motor Company Selects Rockwell Automation to Advance Its Electric Vehicle Program
BU
11/14Qualcomm -Here's how industrial Private 5G helps enable sustainable and agile industria..
AQ
11/10ZEDEDA Selected by Rockwell Automation as Key Technology Supplier
BU
11/10ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/09UBS Adjusts Rockwell Automation Price Target to $259 From $205, Maintains Neutral Ratin..
MT
11/08ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
11/04JPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target on Rockwell Automation to $195 From $180, Maintains..
MT
11/03Credit Suisse Adjusts Rockwell Automation's Price Target to $243 From $241, Keeps Neutr..
MT
11/03Oppenheimer Adjusts Rockwell Automation Price Target to $260 From $255, Maintains Outpe..
MT
11/03Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Rockwell Automation to $269 From $265, Maintains..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 463 M - -
Net income 2023 1 157 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 082 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,8x
Yield 2023 1,75%
Capitalization 30 955 M 30 955 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,02x
EV / Sales 2024 3,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rockwell Automation, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 269,54 $
Average target price 247,18 $
Spread / Average Target -8,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Blake D. Moret Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Nardecchia Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Cyril Perducat Senior Vice President
Steven R. Kalmanson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.-23.35%30 955
KEYENCE CORPORATION-16.93%104 562
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-18.25%81 301
EATON CORPORATION PLC-6.04%64 583
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.3.45%56 881
NIDEC CORPORATION-33.43%37 145