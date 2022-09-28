Plex Announces Enhanced QMS Solution Supporting Automotive Supplier Requirements for IATF 16949:2016

Plex’s Proven Quality Management System Meets Updated Ford Supplier Requirements

Plex Systems, a Rockwell Automation Company and a leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, today announced compliance enhancements to its Quality Management System (QMS) solution, Plex QMS, to meet updated Ford Motor Company Customer-Specific Requirements for IATF 16949:2016.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005313/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Renowned for its extensive capabilities and closed loop quality process, Plex QMS follows a plan-do-check-act methodology to drive the full quality lifecycle, enabling manufacturers to deliver better margin and drive a culture of quality. The solution now also helps companies meet the newest IATF-16949 FMEA requirement, with support for families of FMEA, foundation FMEAs, and automated FMEA information flows from a Part FMEA to the Control Plan. The cloud-based Plex QMS also ensures all users are accessing the same PFMEA version.

“Plex is proud that in as little as five weeks, automotive suppliers can start realizing the transformative benefits of our QMS solution,” said Anthony Murphy, Vice President, Product Management, Plex. “We’re focused on maintaining strong connections to the industry and regulatory bodies and actively engaging with customers to help deliver results-driven solutions that assist with meeting these new standards as well as reduce cost to comply.”

“The race to improve quality through digitalization is hitting critical mass as some automotive manufacturers are rising to the challenge and others lag behind,” said Reid Paquin, Research Director at IDC. “Suppliers utilizing quality management solutions, like those available from Plex, offering real-time, repeatable, predictable quality can help these manufacturers by delivering superior components that reduce their overall risk exposure and support market share expansion.”

Plex solutions for automotive manufacturers will be on display at the AIAG Quality Summit on October 5-6, in Novi, MI. Additionally, Plex’s full suite of solutions including QMS and the FMEA enhancement will be demonstrated at the 31st annual Automation Fair®, November 16-17 in Chicago, IL.

Learn more about Plex QMS for IATF-16949:2016 here.

About Plex Systems

Plex Systems, Inc., a Rockwell Automation Company, is a leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, empowering the world's manufacturers to make awesome products. Our platform gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track, and analyze every aspect of their business to drive transformation. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes solutions for manufacturing execution (MES), ERP, quality, supply chain planning and management, asset performance management, production monitoring, process automation and analytics to connect people, systems, machines and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility. To learn more, visit www.plex.com.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 25,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005313/en/