    ROK   US7739031091

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.

(ROK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:47 2023-04-20 pm EDT
273.83 USD   -0.18%
ROK Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Rockwell Automation, Inc.

04/21/2023 | 07:05am EDT
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2023) - Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Rockwell Automation, Inc. ("Rockwell" or the "Company") (NYSE: ROK) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

Before market opened on May 3, 2022, Rockwell announced results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022, including Fiscal 2022 second quarter net income was $53.9 million or $0.46 per share, compared to $415 million or $3.54 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Rockwell also announced that it was reducing its fiscal year 2022 outlook, such that fiscal 2022 guidance concerning reported sales growth percentage was lowered from a range of 16% to 19%, down to a range of 11% to 15%. Rockwell attributed the guidance reduction to supply chain restraints.

Following this news, Rockwell' stock price fell more than 14% to close at $213.74 per share on May 3, 2022. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/rockwell-automation-inc-information-request-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, Suite #427
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163247


© Newsfilecorp 2023
