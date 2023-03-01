Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    ROK   US7739031091

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.

(ROK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04:02 2023-02-28 pm EST
294.93 USD   +0.18%
Rockwell Automation Announces Acquisition of Knowledge Lens

03/01/2023 | 07:03am EST
Acquisition to accelerate Rockwell’s delivery of Industrial AI solutions to manufacturers globally

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that it acquired Knowledge Lens. Based in Bengaluru, India, Knowledge Lens is a services and solutions provider that delivers actionable business insights from enterprise data, combining digital technologies with deep data science, artificial intelligence (AI), and engineering expertise. Knowledge Lens will join Rockwell’s premier digital services business, Kalypso, to accelerate transformational outcomes for more manufacturers around the world.

Rockwell’s digital transformation services business is one of its fastest growing, as demand to scale connectivity across the enterprise and enable data-driven predictive and prescriptive insights increases. Together with Kalypso, Knowledge Lens will significantly expand Rockwell’s capabilities to unlock the power of data, enable autonomous manufacturing, and drive continuous optimization for more manufacturers.

"Data offers enormous advantages for those manufacturers able to harness its full potential. But for many, only a fraction of the data generated by their plants and in their supply chains is ever used,” said Frank Kulaszewicz, senior vice president of Rockwell’s Lifecycle Services segment. “The acquisition of Knowledge Lens improves our ability to help more manufacturers around the world discover and use the hidden insights in their data to drive game-changing value for their businesses.”

Knowledge Lens, founded in 2013, serves a broad range of manufacturers, with a specialization in highly regulated industries, including life sciences. Knowledge Lens also expands Kalypso’s ability to serve clients with an open platform approach across leading AI and digital technologies.

“We are excited to join Rockwell and Kalypso and extend our collective ability to innovate and build a more sustainable, resilient, and human-centric society," said Sudheesh Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Knowledge Lens. “With our combined experience, and Knowledge Lens’ pre-packaged cloud-native solutions for common use cases including smart factory, connected workers, IT/OT integration, data migration, and sustainability, we are well-positioned to extend our impact in the market.”

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Kalypso

Kalypso, a Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) business, helps clients fundamentally change the way they discover, create, make, and sell products by powering innovation and autonomous operations with a digital value chain. From product ideation to production to the end customer, Kalypso provides professional services in strategy and change management, data science and artificial intelligence, enterprise technology, and managed services. Kalypsonians bring deep expertise in discrete, hybrid and process industries and serve clients around the world. For more information, visit kalypso.com. Follow @Kalypso on LinkedIn and @KalypsoROK on Twitter.

About Knowledge Lens

Knowledge Lens Private Limited, a digital technology consulting company, provides industrial artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability, and digital transformation solutions to manufacturers and enterprises across the world. Leveraging data science, analytics, and cloud, Knowledge Lens helps clients accelerate their journey towards autonomous manufacturing. Knowledge Lens offers AI-driven intelligent applications addressing manufacturers’ needs across the industrial lifecycle by unifying human and machine intelligence across edge to cloud driving sustainable business outcomes. For more information, visit knowledgelens.com. Follow @knowledgelens on LinkedIn and @KnowledgeLens on Twitter.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 650 M - -
Net income 2023 1 326 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 881 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,6x
Yield 2023 1,59%
Capitalization 33 853 M 33 853 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,25x
EV / Sales 2024 3,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rockwell Automation, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 294,93 $
Average target price 279,36 $
Spread / Average Target -5,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Blake D. Moret Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Nardecchia Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Cyril Perducat Senior Vice President
Steven R. Kalmanson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.14.30%33 853
KEYENCE CORPORATION14.53%104 922
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE16.37%89 836
EATON CORPORATION PLC11.11%69 622
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-13.90%47 260
AMETEK, INC.1.32%32 572