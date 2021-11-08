Log in
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.

Rockwell Automation Announces New Initiatives to Bolster Cybersecurity Offering for Customers

11/08/2021 | 07:03am EST
Partnerships with Dragos and CrowdStrike and a new Cybersecurity Operations Center are helping Rockwell customers adopt a more proactive cybersecurity approach covering the entire attack continuum – before, during, and after an event

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced new investments to enhance its information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) cybersecurity offering, better equipping customers with the protection they need in today’s perilous environment. These initiatives include strategic partnerships with Dragos, Inc. and CrowdStrike, as well as the establishment of a new Cybersecurity Operations Center in Israel.

“Implementing strong cybersecurity is no longer a best practice, but a must do,” said Rachael Conrad, vice president and general manager of Global Services at Rockwell Automation. “For manufacturers, protection starts with a rock-solid foundation of OT expertise. That’s why we’re doubling down on our cybersecurity investment to build the most robust, specialized IT/OT cybersecurity offering in the market.”

Incident Response, Threat Intelligence

Rockwell and Dragos, a global leader in cybersecurity for industrial control systems (ICS)/OT environments, have announced a partnership that combines Rockwell’s global industry, application, and ICS domain expertise with Dragos’s world-class technology, professional services, and threat intelligence services. This partnership enhances the ability of every industrial customer to better protect, respond, and recover from a cybersecurity incident.

The partnership will focus on incident response services and threat intelligence. The two companies’ combined capabilities will increase the speed in which customers can assess and remediate a cybersecurity threat by offering enhanced incident response services. Additionally, Rockwell and Dragos experts will offer a mutually developed threat intel feed.

“Our investment and partnership with Dragos will help our industrial automation customers achieve their connected enterprise by providing a safe and secure OT infrastructure,” Conrad said. “As the frequency and severity of cybersecurity threats continue to rise in our industry, it’s critical that automation leaders partner with cybersecurity leaders to share expertise and co-innovate on ways to protect our customers.”

Cloud-Delivered Endpoint Protection

Rockwell and CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, have formed a partnership to deliver end-to-end cybersecurity and network service solutions to customers. The partnership will examine initiatives for CrowdStrike’s cloud-native, AI-powered Falcon platform with Rockwell’s global deployment, network architecture, support, OT, and managed services capabilities to deliver differentiated solutions that address customer cybersecurity pain points.

“Rockwell’s partnership with CrowdStrike enables us to provide fully integrated, end-to-end industrial security services and solutions across the entire customer cybersecurity journey, from threat detection through response and recovery from cyber incidents,” Conrad said. “Combining CrowdStrike’s leading endpoint protection platform with Rockwell’s broad array of integrated security products and services will allow our customers access to the most comprehensive security approach in the marketplace.”

New Ways to Manage Risk Globally, Remotely

Rockwell continues to enhance its global capabilities with the establishment of a Cybersecurity Operations Center in Israel. The center, located in the Metropolitan Area of Tel Aviv, opened Nov. 1 and focuses on delivering remote cybersecurity services to Rockwell’s global customer base. It offers enhanced cybersecurity managed services as part of Rockwell’s existing global footprint with an additional 15 remote service centers around the world.

This center demonstrates Rockwell’s continued investment in global cybersecurity domain expertise and portfolio of services. In 2020, Rockwell acquired Avnet, a privately-held, Israel-based cybersecurity provider with more than 20 years of cybersecurity services experience and Oylo, a privately-held industrial cybersecurity services provider based in Barcelona, Spain, to enhance its industrial control solutions and incident response offering. Rockwell’s partner ecosystem also includes world-class partners such as Claroty and Cisco.

Learn more about Rockwell Automation’s cybersecurity capabilities during Automation Fair, taking place November 10-11.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 086 M - -
Net income 2021 1 516 M - -
Net Debt 2021 977 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 39 334 M 39 334 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,69x
EV / Sales 2022 5,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,9%
Managers and Directors
Blake D. Moret Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Nardecchia Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Cyril Perducat Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven R. Kalmanson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.35.17%39 334
KEYENCE CORPORATION28.28%159 083
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE29.50%98 250
EATON CORPORATION PLC42.58%68 280
NIDEC CORPORATION0.89%67 485
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.21.85%58 543