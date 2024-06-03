Industrial manufacturers can simplify maintenance, increase productivity, and maximize uptime with the new Allen-Bradley® Compact 5000™ Isolated Analog HART I/O Module. By integrating HART capabilities, this module provides traditional I/O capabilities while unlocking valuable insights into device health and advanced diagnostics. This enables users to manage their systems, facilitates online addition and replacement of process devices, and provides access to crucial diagnostics. This innovative technology can decrease downtime by providing users with easy access to diagnostics through the seamless integrated HART feature in the Studio 5000 Logix Designer® application.

Compact 5000 Isolated Analog HART I/O Modules from Rockwell Automation are designed to meet the demands of noise-sensitive applications, providing channel-to-channel isolation to help achieve reliable performance. Integrating with PlantPAx® 5.0 or higher provides compatibility with existing systems, streamlining the configuration and operation for a more efficient control environment.

Users can harness the power of HART integration to help provide a more efficient control experience through increased reliability and streamlined operations. Learn more here.