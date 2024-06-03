Industrial manufacturers can simplify maintenance, increase productivity, and maximize uptime with the new Allen-Bradley® Compact 5000™ Isolated Analog HART I/O Module. By integrating HART capabilities, this module provides traditional I/O capabilities while unlocking valuable insights into device health and advanced diagnostics. This enables users to manage their systems, facilitates online addition and replacement of process devices, and provides access to crucial diagnostics. This innovative technology can decrease downtime by providing users with easy access to diagnostics through the seamless integrated HART feature in the Studio 5000 Logix Designer® application.
Compact 5000 Isolated Analog HART I/O Modules from Rockwell Automation are designed to meet the demands of noise-sensitive applications, providing channel-to-channel isolation to help achieve reliable performance. Integrating with PlantPAx® 5.0 or higher provides compatibility with existing systems, streamlining the configuration and operation for a more efficient control environment.
Users can harness the power of HART integration to help provide a more efficient control experience through increased reliability and streamlined operations. Learn more here.
Published June 3, 2024
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.
Media Contacts
Mario Martin
Senior Manager, Global Public Relations, Rockwell Automation
Connect:
EmailEmail
Topics: Integrated Architecture
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Rockwell Automation Inc. published this content on
03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
03 June 2024 15:07:06 UTC.
Rockwell Automation, Inc. is one of the world's largest companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of automation and industrial infrastructure control systems. The products are primarily intended for the food processing, automotive, mining, oil, and gas industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- automation and control devices (45.2%): drive systems, variable frequency drives, motor controls, servo drives, servomotors, actuators, microcontrollers, safety, detection, protection systems, etc.;
- automation solutions and systems (31.9%): automation software and hardware platforms, design, visualization, simulation and execution software, human-machine interface devices, industrial computers, computer networks, etc.;
- professional services and value-added solutions (22.9%): consulting, training and maintenance services, on-site and remote assistance, cloud-based connected services, digital automation solutions for the oil, gas and petrochemical industries, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (57.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (20.7%), Asia/Pacific (15%) and Latin America (6.6%).