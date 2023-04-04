Advanced search
    ROK   US7739031091

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.

(ROK)
04:03:19 2023-04-04 pm EDT
278.76 USD   -4.30%
Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 Per Share on Common Stock
BU
04/03ROK Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Rockwell Automation, Inc
NE
03/30Transcript : Rockwell Automation, Inc. - Special Call
CI
Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 Per Share on Common Stock

04/04/2023 | 04:07pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), following its regular quarterly review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable June 12, 2023, to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 15, 2023.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 654 M - -
Net income 2023 1 323 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 881 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,3x
Yield 2023 1,63%
Capitalization 33 435 M 33 435 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,20x
EV / Sales 2024 3,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,2%
