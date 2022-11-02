Advanced search
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rockwell Automation : Financial Year 2022 Q4 Supplemental Data

11/02/2022
Supplemental Financial Data

(For Quarter Ended September 30, 2022)

Published November 2, 2022

Rockwell Automation Global Headquarters

1201 South Second Street

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Investor Relations Contacts

Aijana Zellner

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: 414.382.8510

Email: azellner@ra.rockwell.com

Website

www.rockwellautomation.com

Copyright © 2019 Rockwell Automation, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Table of Contents

  • Condensed Sales & Earnings Information
  • Sales and Earnings Information by Segment
  • Historic Sales Growth Rates
  • Quarterly Sales and Earnings Information by Segment
  • Quarterly Reconciliation of Adjusted Income, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate
  • Sales by Geographic Region
  • Condensed Balance Sheet Information
  • Condensed Cash Flow Information
  • Return on Invested Capital
  • Other Supplemental Information

All information should be read in conjunction with the historical financial statements contained in Rockwell Automation's Annual Report on Form 10-K, periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, and public announcements of financial information. Copies of these reports are available on our website at www.rockwellautomation.comor upon request from Rockwell Automation.

Copyright © 2019 Rockwell Automation, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Year Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

Sales

$

7,760.4

$

6,997.4

$

6,329.8

$

6,694.8

$

6,666.0

$

6,311.3

$

5,879.5

$

6,307.9

$

6,623.5

$

6,351.9

$

6,259.4

$

6,000.4

$

4,857.0

$

4,332.5

Cost of sales(1)

(4,598.8)

(4,099.7)

(3,734.6)

(3,794.7)

(3,781.1)

(3,643.4)

(3,366.6)

(3,575.8)

(3,841.6)

(3,736.9)

(3,719.4)

(3,595.2)

(2,911.6)

(2,769.0)

Gross profit

3,161.6

2,897.7

2,595.2

2,900.1

2,884.9

2,667.9

2,512.9

2,732.1

2,781.9

2,615.0

2,540.0

2,405.2

1,945.4

1,563.5

Selling, general and administrative expenses(1)

(1,826.3)

(1,680.0)

(1,479.8)

(1,538.5)

(1,587.9)

(1,557.6)

(1,437.0)

(1,481.3)

(1,545.7)

(1,502.9)

(1,477.1)

(1,448.7)

(1,315.7)

(1,233.1)

Change in fair value of investments

(136.9)

397.4

153.9

(368.5)

90.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other (expense) income(1)

(1.6)

5.7

(29.7)

6.1

16.8

3.3

(61.5)

(59.6)

(42.7)

(70.3)

(36.9)

(29.4)

(25.0)

4.4

Interest expense

(123.2)

(94.6)

(103.5)

(98.2)

(73.0)

(76.2)

(71.3)

(63.7)

(59.3)

(60.9)

(60.1)

(59.5)

(60.5)

(60.9)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

and accounting change

1,073.6

1,526.2

1,136.1

901.0

1,330.8

1,037.4

943.1

1,127.5

1,134.2

980.9

965.9

867.6

544.2

273.9

Income tax provision

(154.5)

(181.9)

(112.9)

(205.2)

(795.3)

(211.7)

(213.4)

(299.9)

(307.4)

(224.6)

(228.9)

(170.5)

(103.8)

(56.0)

Income from continuing operations before accounting change

919.1

1,344.3

1,023.2

695.8

535.5

825.7

729.7

827.6

826.8

756.3

737.0

697.1

440.4

217.9

Income from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.7

23.9

2.8

Net income

919.1

1,344.3

1,023.2

695.8

535.5

825.7

729.7

827.6

826.8

756.3

737.0

697.8

464.3

220.7

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(13.1)

(13.8)

(0.2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net income attributable to Rockwell Automation, Inc.

$

932.2

$

1,358.1

$

1,023.4

$

695.8

$

535.5

$

825.7

$

729.7

$

827.6

$

826.8

$

756.3

$

737.0

$

697.8

$

464.3

$

220.7

Diluted EPS(2)

Continuing operations before accounting change

$

7.97

$

11.58

$

8.77

$

5.83

$

4.21

$

6.35

$

5.56

$

6.09

$

5.91

$

5.36

$

5.13

$

4.79

$

3.05

$

1.53

Discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.01

0.17

0.02

Net income

$

7.97

$

11.58

$

8.77

$

5.83

$

4.21

$

6.35

$

5.56

$

6.09

$

5.91

$

5.36

$

5.13

$

4.80

$

3.22

$

1.55

Adjusted EPS(3)

$

9.49

$

9.43

$

7.87

$

8.78

$

8.21

$

6.73

$

5.89

$

6.36

$

6.15

$

5.70

$

5.27

$

4.91

$

3.13

$

1.48

Average diluted shares for EPS calculation

116.7

117.1

116.6

119.3

126.9

129.9

131.1

135.7

139.7

140.9

143.4

145.2

144.0

142.5

  1. Beginning in fiscal 2019, we adopted a new pension standard (ASU 2017-07) regarding the presentation of net periodic pension and postretirement benefit costs. In accordance with this standard, the service cost component of net periodic benefit cost is included in Cost of sales and Selling, general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statement of Operations and all other components have been reclassified from Cost of sales and Selling, general and administrative expenses to Other (expense) income. As a result, all prior period presentation on this page and those that follow have been restated to conform to this standard.
  2. Beginning in fiscal 2010, we changed our accounting for earnings per share as a result of the new guidance issued by FASB, which requires the calculation of EPS pursuant to the two-class method. This resulted in a reduction in earnings per share of $0.01 in certain periods.
  3. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure. See Other Supplemental Information: Adjusted Income, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate for the definition and reasons why management believes this information is useful to investors.

1

Quarterly Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2022

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

YTD

Sales

$

1,857.3

$

1,808.1

$

1,968.7

$

2,126.3

$

7,760.4

Cost of sales

(1,108.2)

(1,144.0)

(1,166.3)

(1,180.3)

(4,598.8)

Gross profit

749.1

664.1

802.4

946.0

3,161.6

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(447.5)

(428.5)

(442.0)

(508.3)

(1,826.3)

Change in fair value of investments

7.6

(140.7)

(5.2)

1.4

(136.9)

Other income (expense)

2.9

(23.7)

19.8

(0.6)

(1.6)

Interest expense

(29.6)

(30.1)

(30.8)

(32.7)

(123.2)

Income before income taxes

282.5

41.1

344.2

405.8

1,073.6

Income tax (provision) benefit

(43.6)

8.3

(49.4)

(69.8)

(154.5)

Net income

238.9

49.4

294.8

336.0

919.1

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2.6)

(4.5)

(3.1)

(2.9)

(13.1)

Net income attributable to Rockwell Automation, Inc.

$

241.5

$

53.9

$

297.9

$

338.9

$

932.2

Diluted EPS

$

2.05

$

0.46

$

2.55

$

2.91

$

7.97

Adjusted EPS(1)

$

2.14

$

1.66

$

2.66

$

3.04

$

9.49

Average diluted shares for EPS calculation

117.3

117.1

116.5

115.8

116.7

  1. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure. See Other Supplemental Information: Adjusted Income, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate for the definition and reasons why management believes this information is useful to investors.

2

Quarterly Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2021

Qtr 1

Qtr 2

Qtr 3

Qtr 4

YTD

Sales

$

1,565.3

$

1,776.1

$

1,848.2

$

1,807.8

$

6,997.4

Cost of sales

(918.8)

(1,008.7)

(1,083.8)

(1,088.4)

(4,099.7)

Gross profit

646.5

767.4

764.4

719.4

2,897.7

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(374.6)

(421.3)

(436.9)

(447.2)

(1,680.0)

Change in fair value of investments

390.4

190.9

43.3

(227.2)

397.4

Other income (expense)

61.0

(6.0)

(34.9)

(14.4)

5.7

Interest expense

(22.6)

(23.3)

(22.4)

(26.3)

(94.6)

Income before income taxes

700.7

507.7

313.5

4.3

1,526.2

Income tax provision

(110.3)

(97.4)

(44.5)

70.3

(181.9)

Net income

$

590.4

$

410.3

$

269.0

$

74.6

$

1,344.3

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2.9)

(4.7)

(2.3)

(3.9)

(13.8)

Net income attributable to Rockwell Automation, Inc.

$

593.3

$

415.0

$

271.3

$

78.5

$

1,358.1

Diluted earnings per share

$

5.06

$

3.54

$

2.32

$

0.67

$

11.58

Adjusted EPS(1)

$

2.38

$

2.41

$

2.31

$

2.33

$

9.43

Average diluted shares for EPS calculation

117.1

117.1

117.0

117.2

117.1

  1. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure. See Other Supplemental Information: Adjusted Income, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate for the definition and reasons why management believes this information is useful to investors.

3

Disclaimer

Rockwell Automation Inc. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 17:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
