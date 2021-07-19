Rockwell Automation : New FactoryTalk Logix Echo Emulation Software Transforms Machine Design

Machine designers can save time and costs, optimize machine performance, and get to market faster using the new FactoryTalk Logix Echo controller emulation software. The software is now available for use with the ControlLogix 5580 family of controllers from Rockwell Automation.

Using the emulation software, engineers can fully test control code in a virtual environment. With support for up to 17 emulated controllers, the software can emulate a machine, production line or even an entire plant.

Emulated controllers can also be paired with other software for a wide range of uses. For example, by connecting an emulated controller to a mechanical system model via the Emulate3D digital twin software, users can perform testing and experimentation without large physical equipment. And by connecting an emulated controller to training simulator software, operators can be trained on a new machine and learn its real-time responses before the machine arrives on site.

The FactoryTalk Logix Echo software is designed with a modern user interface and a simpler overall experience than existing emulation software. Switching between design and emulation, for example, is effortless and requires no program changes.

The FactoryTalk Logix Echo software is the latest addition to the FactoryTalk DesignSuite portfolio. The portfolio brings together engineering and design elements into a standard framework, allowing engineers to use the same tools, language, and resources to build or modify their systems.

ControlLogix, Emulate3D, FactoryTalk, and FactoryTalk Logix Echo are trademarks of Rockwell Automation, Inc.