  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ROK   US7739031091

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.

(ROK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rockwell Automation : New FactoryTalk Logix Echo Emulation Software Transforms Machine Design

07/19/2021 | 03:20pm EDT
Machine designers can save time and costs, optimize machine performance, and get to market faster using the new FactoryTalk Logix Echo controller emulation software. The software is now available for use with the ControlLogix 5580 family of controllers from Rockwell Automation.

Using the emulation software, engineers can fully test control code in a virtual environment. With support for up to 17 emulated controllers, the software can emulate a machine, production line or even an entire plant.

Emulated controllers can also be paired with other software for a wide range of uses. For example, by connecting an emulated controller to a mechanical system model via the Emulate3D digital twin software, users can perform testing and experimentation without large physical equipment. And by connecting an emulated controller to training simulator software, operators can be trained on a new machine and learn its real-time responses before the machine arrives on site.

The FactoryTalk Logix Echo software is designed with a modern user interface and a simpler overall experience than existing emulation software. Switching between design and emulation, for example, is effortless and requires no program changes.

The FactoryTalk Logix Echo software is the latest addition to the FactoryTalk DesignSuite portfolio. The portfolio brings together engineering and design elements into a standard framework, allowing engineers to use the same tools, language, and resources to build or modify their systems.

ControlLogix, Emulate3D, FactoryTalk, and FactoryTalk Logix Echo are trademarks of Rockwell Automation, Inc.



Disclaimer

Rockwell Automation Inc. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 19:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 023 M - -
Net income 2021 1 499 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 039 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 34 117 M 34 117 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,01x
EV / Sales 2022 4,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rockwell Automation, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 293,92 $
Average target price 279,05 $
Spread / Average Target -5,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Blake D. Moret Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sujeet Chand Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Nardecchia Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Steven R. Kalmanson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.17.19%33 156
KEYENCE CORPORATION-4.00%121 721
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE13.44%90 461
NIDEC CORPORATION-1.69%68 329
EATON CORPORATION PLC27.14%58 456
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.21.02%57 571