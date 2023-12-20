10 1000101 01 00 011000
2024
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING
AND PROXY STATEMENT
FEBRUARY 6, 2024 / 5:30 P.M. CST
MESSAGE FROM OUR CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
BLAKE D. MORET
CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
December 13, 2023
"OUR FISCAL YEAR 2023 PERFORMANCE CREATES A STRONG FOUNDATION FOR FUTURE GROWTH."
Dear Fellow Shareowners:
Our focus on superior customer service, increasing business resilience, and creating new ways to win helped Rockwell Automation deliver a record-breaking year. We significantly exceeded our 2023 full year growth and performance targets and grew both revenue and earnings by double-digits. Exceeding $9 billion in sales in fiscal 2023 is a new record, and one we achieved ahead of the timeframe originally anticipated in our 2019 strategic framework. Delivering this growth despite the headwinds presented by a global pandemic, supply chain challenges, and a dynamic geopolitical environment demonstrates the valuable role we play in helping manufacturers be more resilient, agile, and sustainable.
Our 2023 performance was fueled by a relentless focus on customer service, with the entire organization working to reduce our order backlog and improve product lead times. We also continued to innovate in both the software and hardware portions of our architecture, with the release of significant new offerings such as High Availability process I/ O, FactoryTalk Optix for edge applications, and FactoryTalk DataMosaix for scalable information management. Our industrial cybersecurity expertise and ecosystem of differentiated partnerships helped us grow our cybersecurity services into a business of well over $100 million this fiscal year, with a significant portion being recurring revenue. Total Rockwell annual recurring revenue grew 16% year over year, with strong growth in both our software-as-a-service and recurring services offerings. Inorganic growth remains a priority, with our acquisition of Knowledge Lens adding significant scale to our Kalypso digital services business. The Clearpath Robotics and Verve Industrial cybersecurity acquisitions closed early in fiscal 2024.
Our fiscal year 2023 performance creates a strong foundation for future growth. The new strategic growth
framework we outlined in November underscores our commitment to accelerating profitable growth with new ways to win. Our cybersecurity offerings, multi-discipline Logix platform, industry-specific solutions, and edge and cloud portfolio are just a few examples of the differentiated value we deliver to customers. These capabilities will drive faster secular growth, share growth and expanded market opportunities, along with annual recurring revenue. We see especially high multi-year growth potential in the EV, battery, life sciences, and energy transition industries. We will supplement our organic capabilities with acquisitions that help us expand our markets in Europe and Asia, add application-specific technology in focus industries, and deliver even more annual recurring revenue.
Our employees know that we win by driving simplification for both Rockwell Automation and our customers. This starts with our unique status as a large, pure play automation and digital transformation company. I am proud of the way both long-time and new employees around the world are coming together to embrace our purpose and our culture, as we create the future of industrial operations. Given our track record of success, our culture, our differentiated portfolio and partner ecosystem, and our focus on new ways to win, nobody is better positioned than Rockwell Automation to deliver long-term shareowner and customer value.
Thank you for your trust in and ownership of Rockwell Automation.
BLAKE D. MORET
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
TABLE OF CONTENTS
NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREOWNERS
PROXY SUMMARY
VOTING MATTERS
BOARD AND GOVERNANCE HIGHLIGHTS
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
PROXY STATEMENT
2024 ANNUAL MEETING
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION OVERVIEW
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR LETTER ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE BOARD'S ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES SHAREOWNER ENGAGEMENT COMMUNICATIONS TO THE BOARD AND OMBUDS BOARD STRUCTURE
BOARD MEETINGS AND COMMITTEES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SESSIONS BOARD PROCESSES
RELATED PERSON TRANSACTIONS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DOCUMENTS
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
ITEM 1. DIRECTOR NOMINEES AND CONTINUING DIRECTORS
DIRECTOR COMPENSATION
ANNUAL DIRECTOR COMPENSATION DIRECTOR STOCK OWNERSHIP REQUIREMENT DIRECTOR COMPENSATION TABLE DIRECTOR COMPENSATION FOR FISCAL 2024
COMPENSATION AND TALENT MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE REPORT
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
ITEM 2. PROPOSAL TO APPROVE COMPENSATION OF
OUR NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
35
SUMMARY COMPENSATION TABLE
48
GRANTS OF PLAN-BASED AWARDS TABLE
50
OUTSTANDING EQUITY AWARDS AT FISCAL YEAR-END
TABLE
52
OPTION EXERCISES AND STOCK VESTED TABLE
53
3
PENSION BENEFITS TABLE
54
NON-QUALIFIED DEFERRED COMPENSATION
56
POTENTIAL PAYMENTS UPON TERMINATION OR CHANGE
OF CONTROL
58
- RATIO OF ANNUAL COMPENSATION FOR THE CEO TO
5
OUR MEDIAN EMPLOYEE
61
PAY VERSUS PERFORMANCE
62
5
AUDIT MATTERS
66
6
- ITEM 3. PROPOSAL TO APPROVE THE SELECTION OF
INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC11
11
ACCOUNTING FIRM
66
AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT
68
12
13
STOCK OWNERSHIP INFORMATION
69
13
OWNERSHIP OF EQUITY SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
69
17
18
OTHER INFORMATION
71
19
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
71
20
OTHER MATTERS
75
ANNUAL REPORT
75
20
SHAREOWNER PROPOSALS FOR 2025 ANNUAL MEETING
75
24 GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE MEETING
29
AND VOTING
76
DISTRIBUTION AND ELECTRONIC AVAILABILITY OF
29
PROXY MATERIALS
76
30
SHAREOWNERS SHARING THE SAME ADDRESS
76
31
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE ANNUAL
31
MEETING AND VOTING
77
EXPENSES OF SOLICITATION
79
- IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE
- ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREOWNERS TO BE
HELD ON FEBRUARY 6, 2024
80
34
NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREOWNERS
MEETING INFORMATION
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2024
5:30 p.m. CST
Rockwell Automation Global Headquarters
1201 South Second Street
Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
TO THE SHAREOWNERS OF ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
You are cordially invited to attend our 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareowners on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. (Central Standard Time). This meeting will be held at our Global Headquarters, 1201 South Second Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin USA for the following purposes:
Item 1 -to elect as directors the two nominees named in the accompanying proxy statement;
Item 2 -to approve on an advisory basis the compensation of our named executive officers;
Item 3 -to approve the selection by the Audit Committee of our Board of Directors of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting ﬁrm for ﬁscal 2024;
and to transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting.
RECORD DATE
December 11, 2023
WHO MAY VOTE
You may vote if you were a shareowner of record at the close of business on the December 11, 2023 record date.
HOW TO CAST YOUR VOTE:
You can vote by any of the following methods:
IMPORTANT MEETING INFORMATION
You will ﬁnd information about the business to be conducted at the meeting in the attached proxy statement. At the meeting you will have a chance to ask questions of general interest to shareowners. You can read about our performance in the accompanying 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K. In addition, we make available on our Investor Relations website athttps:// ir.rockwellautomation.com/investors a variety of information for investors.
Your vote is important to us. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, it is important that your shares are represented and voted. We encourage you to vote before the meeting by returning your proxy card or voting via the internet or by telephone. If you decide to attend the meeting, you will still be able to vote in-person during the meeting, even if you previously submitted your proxy. If you plan to attend the meeting, please follow the advance registration instructions on the inside back cover page of this proxy statement to obtain an admission card.
DISTRIBUTION
We are furnishing our proxy materials to our shareowners over the internet using "Notice and Access" delivery. This method reduces the environmental impact of our annual meeting. Certain shareowners will receive a printed copy of our proxy materials.
By order of the Board of Directors,
REBECCA W. HOUSE
Secretary
December 13, 2023
INTERNET
BY TELEPHONE
BY MAIL
IN-PERSON
(www.proxyvote.com)
(1-800-690-6903)
Complete, sign and return your
In-person at the Annual Meeting. If you are a
until February 5, 2024
until February 5, 2024
proxy by mail by
shareowner of record, your admission card will
February 2, 2024
serve as proof of ownership. If you hold your
shares through a broker, nominee, or other
intermediary, you must bring proof of ownership
to the meeting.
Note: The Board of Directors solicits votes by the execution and prompt return of the accompanying proxy in the enclosed return envelope or by use of the Company's telephone or internet voting procedures.
PROXY SUMMARY
This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this proxy statement. This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider and you should read the entire proxy statement carefully before voting. Page references are supplied to help you find further information in this proxy statement.
VOTING MATTERS
We are asking you to vote on the following proposals at the Annual Meeting:
ITEM
BOARD RECOMMENDATION
PAGE
Item 1: Election as directors of the two nominees named in this proxy statement
FOR each nominee
24
Item 2: Advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers
FOR
34
Item 3: Vote to approve the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered
FOR
66
public accounting firm for fiscal 2024
BOARD AND GOVERNANCE HIGHLIGHTS
- All directors and nominees are independent except our Chairman
- Our Lead Independent Director's responsibilities are outlined in a Lead Independent Director Charter
- Balanced director tenure with five directors with six years or less of service
- Director term limits and mandatory retirement policy
- Balanced director ages with four directors under age 60
- Diverse Board, with four female directors and two African-American directors
- Highly engaged Board with two directors each having missed one Committee meeting
- Annual Board, Committee, individual director, and Lead Independent Director evaluations and assessment of Board leadership structure
- By-laws provide for proxy access by shareowners
- Code of Conduct for all employees and directors, with Board oversight of Code of Conduct matters relating to senior officers and directors
- Stock ownership requirements for officers and directors
- Anti-hedging and anti-pledging policies for officers and directors
- Ethics training annually for all employees and directors
- Long-standing commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability
- Active shareowner outreach and engagement
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION | FY2023 PROXY STATEMENT 1
PROXY SUMMARY
SUMMARY OF BOARD COMPOSITION
The following chart highlights Board composition and certain key attributes of our director nominees and continuing directors on the Board. Additional information about each director's experience and qualifications is set forth in their profiles.
JAMES P.
BLAKE D.
PAM
DONALD R.
LISA A.
THOMAS W.
PATRICIA A.
WILLIAM P.
ALICE L.
ROBERT W.
GIPSON
JOLLA
KEANE
MORET
MURPHY
PARFET
PAYNE
ROSAMILIA
SODERBERY
WATSON
Committee Membership
Audit
✔
✔
✔
✔
Compensation and
✔
✔
Talent Management
Board Composition
✔
✔
and Corporate
Governance
Technology
✔
✔
✔
✔
Lead Independent
Director
Governance
Information
Independent
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
Tenure
3
1
12
7
4
15
8
7
2
6
Other Public
Company Boards
1
0
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
Term Expiring
2026
Nominee
2025
2025
2026
2026
Nominee
2025
2026
2025
Demographics
Age
66
58
64
61
50
71
65
62
57
57
Race/Ethnicity
African-American/
✔
✔
Black
Gender
Female
✔
✔
✔
✔
Male
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
Chair
CURRENT DIRECTOR HIGHLIGHTS
AGE
4
4
2
<60
60-65
>66
AVERAGE AGE 61.1
TENURE
- < 5 years
- 6-9years
2 10+ years
AVERAGE TENURE 6.5
DIVERSITY
5
50%
White Men
1
DIVERSE
African-American Man
3
1
White Women
African-American Woman
DIRECTOR EXPERIENCE
ATTENDANCE RATE
PER DIRECTOR IN FY23
CEO/Executive Leadership
Industry/Operational/
Sales & Marketing
■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ 10
Manufacturing
■■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■■ 4
Global Business
■■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■■ 8
Risk and Governance
Technology & Innovation
■■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■■ 8
■■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■■ 10
Financial/Accounting
■■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■■ 8
■■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■■ 10
8
2
directors attended every meeting
directors each missed one committee meeting
2 ROCKWELL AUTOMATION | FY2023 PROXY STATEMENT
PROXY SUMMARY
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
Our compensation philosophy is designed to attract, retain, and motivate the high caliber executive talent necessary to deliver long term and sustained performance to our shareowners, customers, and other stakeholders. The philosophy is implemented through our executive compensation programs
Element
Form of Award Description
that provide flexible and effective total compensation opportunities relative to our corporate performance and are aligned with shareowner interests as discussed further in the Compensation Discussion & Analysis section. Our executive compensation program includes:
2023 Total Target Direct
Compensation Mix
Period
CEO
Other NEOs
Base Salary
Cash
Competitive pay based on scope,
One year
9%
18%
experience, individual performance,
and internal alignment.
Performance on four key ﬁnancial goals
with plus or minus adjustment up to 10%
of target incentive for performance against
strategic goals and cultural transformation
across our four cultural tenets including
Annual
1) strengthen our commitment to integrity,
Cash
diversity, and inclusion, 2) be willing to
One year
14%
16%
Incentive (ICP)
compare ourselves to best alternatives,
3) increase the speed of decision making,
and 4) have a steady stream of fresh ideas.
Additionally, positive or negative adjustments
can be made for segment, team, and individual
performance. Actual payouts can range from
zero to 200% of target incentive.
Realized value based on TSR
performance relative to the
Performance
S&P 500 Selected GICS Groups
Vest after
Shares (40%)
(Capital Goods, Software & Services,
three years
Technology, Hardware & Equipment).
Payout can range from zero to
200% of target.
Long-Term
Realized value based on appreciation
77%
66%
Incentive (LTI)
Stock Options
in stock price relative to original
Vest over three years
(30%)
grant price. Appreciation can be
in three equal
realized during the ten-year life of
annual installments
the award.
Restricted
Realized value based on our stock
Vest over three years
Stock
in three equal
price performance
Units (30%)
annual installments
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION | FY2023 PROXY STATEMENT 3
PROXY STATEMENT
2024 ANNUAL MEETING
This proxy statement and the accompanying proxy are furnished in connection with the solicitation by our Board of Directors (our Board) of proxies to be used at the Annual Meeting of Shareowners of Rockwell Automation on February 6, 2024 (the Annual Meeting) and at any adjournment of the Annual Meeting. We will refer to the company in this proxy statement as "we," "us," "our," the "Company," or "Rockwell Automation."
THIS PROXY STATEMENT AND FORM OF PROXY ARE BEING DISTRIBUTED OR MADE AVAILABLE TO SHAREOWNERS
BEGINNING ON OR ABOUT DECEMBER 20, 2023.
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION OVERVIEW
We are a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We understand and simplify our customers' complex production challenges and deliver the most valued solutions that combine technology and industry expertise. As a result, we make our customers more resilient, agile, and sustainable, creating more ways to win. We deliver value by helping our customers optimize production, build resilience, empower people, become more sustainable, and accelerate transformation.
Our principal executive office is located at 1201 South Second Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204, USA. Our telephone number is +1 (414) 382-2000, and our website is located at https://www.rockwellautomation.com. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol ROK.
THIS PROXY STATEMENT INCLUDES STATEMENTS RELATED TO THE EXPECTED FUTURE RESULTS OF THE COMPANY AND ARE THEREFORE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. ACTUAL RESULTS MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE PROJECTIONS DUE TO A WIDE RANGE OF RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, INCLUDING THOSE THAT ARE LISTED IN OUR SEC FILINGS.
4 ROCKWELL AUTOMATION | FY2023 PROXY STATEMENT
