Dear Fellow Shareowners:

Our focus on superior customer service, increasing business resilience, and creating new ways to win helped Rockwell Automation deliver a record-breaking year. We significantly exceeded our 2023 full year growth and performance targets and grew both revenue and earnings by double-digits. Exceeding $9 billion in sales in fiscal 2023 is a new record, and one we achieved ahead of the timeframe originally anticipated in our 2019 strategic framework. Delivering this growth despite the headwinds presented by a global pandemic, supply chain challenges, and a dynamic geopolitical environment demonstrates the valuable role we play in helping manufacturers be more resilient, agile, and sustainable.

Our 2023 performance was fueled by a relentless focus on customer service, with the entire organization working to reduce our order backlog and improve product lead times. We also continued to innovate in both the software and hardware portions of our architecture, with the release of significant new offerings such as High Availability process I/ O, FactoryTalk Optix for edge applications, and FactoryTalk DataMosaix for scalable information management. Our industrial cybersecurity expertise and ecosystem of differentiated partnerships helped us grow our cybersecurity services into a business of well over $100 million this fiscal year, with a significant portion being recurring revenue. Total Rockwell annual recurring revenue grew 16% year over year, with strong growth in both our software-as-a-service and recurring services offerings. Inorganic growth remains a priority, with our acquisition of Knowledge Lens adding significant scale to our Kalypso digital services business. The Clearpath Robotics and Verve Industrial cybersecurity acquisitions closed early in fiscal 2024.

Our fiscal year 2023 performance creates a strong foundation for future growth. The new strategic growth