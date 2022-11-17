Rockwell Automation : Returns to Chicago for Automation Fair®, Launches Products to Aid Smart Manufacturing

New products and innovations a main focus during manufacturing and technology event

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 -Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, is onsite for Automation Fair 2022 , the annual event being held at McCormick Place West in Chicago, Illinois, Nov. 16-17, where the company will be showcasing and introducing a number of new products and solutions coming to market.

One of the new solutions being introduced this year will help machine builders simplify designs, reduce costs, and create the next generation of performance machines with the portfolio of on-machine products.

On-Machine™ solutions are a decentralized equipment design approach that helps reduce the challenges of cabinet-based solutions for OEMs and end users. Offering a simpler, more modular approach to machine design lowers total costs, saves floor space and minimizes time to deploy. This technology can speed design installation and maintenance and improve productivity and flexibility-important capabilities to address in today's manufacturing environment.

"It's always powerful to release new products and solutions to our partners and customers during Automation Fair," said Tessa Myers, senior vice president, intelligent devices, Rockwell Automation. "We get instant feedback throughout the week as we delve deeper into our customer's needs and how we can help bring their entire Connected Enterprise to life with new product offerings now and even into the future."

Rockwell Automation offers drives and distributed I/O that are a scalable solution designed to help meet rigorous application needs:

The new ArmorKinetix distributed servo drives are equipping manufacturers with decentralized motion control solutions that helps them simplify designs and build smarter machines. These new servo drives provide the high-performance of the Kinetix® 5700 platform in a compact, On-Machine™ form factor to help create systems that are more efficient, flexible and cost-effective than ever before with options for a near-motor drive or an integrated drive-motor solution. ArmorKinetix will be available for customers early 2023.

ArmorBlock 5000™ I/O - Distributed I/O blocks with IO-Link technology

ArmorBlock 5000 I/O offers easy distributed monitoring and control through its IO-Link capabilities, enabling increased operational visibility and agility. The industrially-hardened blocks are optimized for On-Machine use to help meet demanding IP66, 67 and 69K application requirements in harsh environments.

ArmorBlock 5000 I/O will be available for customers the second quarter of calendar 2023.

Armor™ PowerFlex ® - A drive for the most demanding applications

Armor PowerFlex drives are a new generation of On-Machine VFD motor control solutions that provide an integrated, near-motor solution where reducing installation time and cost are most critical. Armor PowerFlex drives combine an innovated design that reduce installation costs, installation time and unplanned downtime. They provide integrated gigabit dual-port EtherNet/IP™, a variety of motor control options, flexible mounting options and hardware and network safety features.

