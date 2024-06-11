MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Senior Vice President, Intelligent Devices, Tessa Myers, and Vice President, Investor Relations and Market Strategy, Aijana Zellner, will present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.
The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. CDT and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.
Published May 28, 2024
Rockwell Automation, Inc. is one of the world's largest companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of automation and industrial infrastructure control systems. The products are primarily intended for the food processing, automotive, mining, oil, and gas industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- automation and control devices (45.2%): drive systems, variable frequency drives, motor controls, servo drives, servomotors, actuators, microcontrollers, safety, detection, protection systems, etc.;
- automation solutions and systems (31.9%): automation software and hardware platforms, design, visualization, simulation and execution software, human-machine interface devices, industrial computers, computer networks, etc.;
- professional services and value-added solutions (22.9%): consulting, training and maintenance services, on-site and remote assistance, cloud-based connected services, digital automation solutions for the oil, gas and petrochemical industries, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (57.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (20.7%), Asia/Pacific (15%) and Latin America (6.6%).