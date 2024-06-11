MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Senior Vice President, Intelligent Devices, Tessa Myers, and Vice President, Investor Relations and Market Strategy, Aijana Zellner, will present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.

The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. CDT and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Source: Rockwell Automation, Inc.