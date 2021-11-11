Rockwell Automation and Battery Pioneer Cadenza Innovation to Explore Driving Energy Storage and Advance Sustainability

Collaboration would create cloud-based, distributed, energy storage monitoring system, a full manufacturing execution system, and controls automation for a smart connected factory of the future

MILWAUKEE, Wis., November 11, 2021- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced it has begun collaborating with Cadenza Innovation, the award-winning provider of safe, low cost, and energy-dense Lithium-ion-based storage solutions, to define a strategic relationship including a shared goal of building the industry's highest performance battery cell production lines.

During 2022 the companies intend to collaborate to develop a customer cloud portal to manage deployed distributed energy resources, an end-to-end battery manufacturing execution system (MES), and equipment automation to support the expansion of Cadenza Innovation's battery manufacturing in the US and abroad.

- Rockwell Automation and Cadenza Innovation intend to create a full digital thread that feeds information from business systems to the factory floor and subsequently out to the field-deployed energy storage systems to 'close the loop' by feeding data from the field back into Cadenza Innovation's connected operations. This, in turn, will ensure peak performance of customer systems.

"We are excited to collaborate with Cadenza Innovation to build high performance battery cell production. With Rockwell Automation's global industry expertise in manufacturing and sustainability and Cadenza Innovation's field-proven operational and mass production expertise in the battery market, we have aligned on our commitment to sustainability and innovation," said Tom O'Reilly, vice president, sustainability, Rockwell Automation.

Working with Rockwell Automation will allow Cadenza Innovation to bring its battery technology to customers more rapidly. This further illustrates a Rockwell Automation commitment to the emerging sustainable battery sector, new energy technologies and customers, and enabling new economy manufacturing.

Combining superior energy density and low-cost with industry-leading safety, Cadenza Innovation's patented and UL-registered supercell battery architecture stops propagation during thermal runaway. The supercell has also passed stringent safety testing by the Department of Defense. Addressing the needs of the utility, commercial/industrial, transportation and prosumer markets, Cadenza Innovation's platform-based ecosystem fuels rapid product deployment in space-efficient configurations.

"The transition to cleaner forms of energy to combat climate change is well underway. Driven by the global adoption of EVs, utility grid storage and dozens of other uses, there's unprecedented demand for rechargeable batteries," said Christina Lampe-Onnerud, chief executive officer, Cadenza Innovation. "Lithium-ion batteries are the only commercially viable, readily available solution to address this need, but the world requires safer, better performing and lower cost versions. Teaming with a world-class company like Rockwell Automation enables our companies to help address this global demand, doing so with an emphasis on sustainability. We're thrilled to be working together."

About Cadenza Innovation, Inc.

Founded in 2012 by lithium-ion battery experts with more than 125 patents, Cadenza Innovation is capitalizing on its intellectual property, field-proven operational and mass production expertise and partner network to establish itself as a leader in safe, low cost and energy dense storage solutions. Licensing its UL-registered technology for immediate access, company executives have held key roles at lithium-ion battery cell, pack and system provider Boston-Power, investment firm Bridgewater Associates, consulting firm Arthur D. Little and other globally respected organizations. Cadenza Innovation is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, the states of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, Golden Seeds, Rockwell Automation and private investors. The company's corporate headquarters and advanced technology development labs are based in Connecticut. For more information, visit www.cadenzainnovation.com.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

