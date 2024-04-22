Rockwell Automation, Inc. is one of the world's largest companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of automation and industrial infrastructure control systems. The products are primarily intended for the food processing, automotive, mining, oil, and gas industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - automation and control devices (45.2%): drive systems, variable frequency drives, motor controls, servo drives, servomotors, actuators, microcontrollers, safety, detection, protection systems, etc.; - automation solutions and systems (31.9%): automation software and hardware platforms, design, visualization, simulation and execution software, human-machine interface devices, industrial computers, computer networks, etc.; - professional services and value-added solutions (22.9%): consulting, training and maintenance services, on-site and remote assistance, cloud-based connected services, digital automation solutions for the oil, gas and petrochemical industries, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (57.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (20.7%), Asia/Pacific (15%) and Latin America (6.6%).

