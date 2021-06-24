Rockwell Automation : Increases Productivity, Security with Enhanced FactoryTalk Linx Software

Engineers on the plant floor can be more productive with the latest release of FactoryTalk Linx software from Rockwell Automation. The latest release helps ease system recovery, increases upload and download speeds, and helps bring new devices online more efficiently. These enhancements free up time for plant engineers so they can focus on other priorities.

To help protect an organization, the latest FactoryTalk Linx software adds new security measures, including communications integrity/confidentiality, credential authentication, audit tracking, and configuration backup and restore. These extra layers of security can help reduce unplanned downtime due to security concerns and issues.

The release also adds backup and restore capabilities that allow users to save configuration settings. This helps improve administrator efficiency by eliminating the need to manually reconfigure the entire system during recovery.

The software's reconstructed interface increases online performance for Studio 5000 and ControlFLASH Plus software with faster upload and download times. This increases efficiency by providing better performance for design tools and communication services that use FactoryTalk Linx.

Additionally, users bringing a new device online can now assign IP addresses based on a range or load a preset configuration. This helps improve productivity by bringing new machines and devices online more quickly.

The FactoryTalk Linx OPC UA Connector has been enhanced to provide access to more types of data. It can also now pick up data from a secondary server if a redundant server is shut down, which can improve system uptime and increase data access.

FactoryTalk Linx Gateway now includes user-specified tag groups and access to Logix structure and array definitions with FactoryTalk Security authorization. This helps organizations manage and restrict, down to the individual element, what pieces of data can be accessed through the control system. In addition, users can import and export the configuration to manage it outside of the environment.

