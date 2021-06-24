Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROK   US7739031091

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.

(ROK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rockwell Automation : Increases Productivity, Security with Enhanced FactoryTalk Linx Software

06/24/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Engineers on the plant floor can be more productive with the latest release of FactoryTalk Linx software from Rockwell Automation. The latest release helps ease system recovery, increases upload and download speeds, and helps bring new devices online more efficiently. These enhancements free up time for plant engineers so they can focus on other priorities.

To help protect an organization, the latest FactoryTalk Linx software adds new security measures, including communications integrity/confidentiality, credential authentication, audit tracking, and configuration backup and restore. These extra layers of security can help reduce unplanned downtime due to security concerns and issues.

The release also adds backup and restore capabilities that allow users to save configuration settings. This helps improve administrator efficiency by eliminating the need to manually reconfigure the entire system during recovery.

The software's reconstructed interface increases online performance for Studio 5000 and ControlFLASH Plus software with faster upload and download times. This increases efficiency by providing better performance for design tools and communication services that use FactoryTalk Linx.

Additionally, users bringing a new device online can now assign IP addresses based on a range or load a preset configuration. This helps improve productivity by bringing new machines and devices online more quickly.

The FactoryTalk Linx OPC UA Connector has been enhanced to provide access to more types of data. It can also now pick up data from a secondary server if a redundant server is shut down, which can improve system uptime and increase data access.

FactoryTalk Linx Gateway now includes user-specified tag groups and access to Logix structure and array definitions with FactoryTalk Security authorization. This helps organizations manage and restrict, down to the individual element, what pieces of data can be accessed through the control system. In addition, users can import and export the configuration to manage it outside of the environment.

Allen-Bradley, ControlFLASH, ControlFLASH Plus, FactoryTalk, FactoryTalk Linx, FactoryTalk Linx Gateway, FactoryTalk Security, Studio 5000, and Rockwell Automation are trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc.



Click to download image.

Disclaimer

Rockwell Automation Inc. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 17:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
01:07pROCKWELL AUTOMATION  : Increases Productivity, Security with Enhanced FactoryTal..
PU
06/04ROCKWELL AUTOMATION  : Provides Access to Critical Data with Enhanced Safety Las..
PU
06/03ROCKWELL AUTOMATION  : Retains Quarterly Dividend at $1.07 a Share, Payable Sept..
MT
06/03ROCKWELL AUTOMATION  : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share on Common ..
BU
05/27ROCKWELL AUTOMATION  : to Present at Bernstein's 37th Annual Strategic Decisions..
BU
05/24INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Rockwell Automation Converts/Exercises Derivative Se..
MT
05/20ROCKWELL AUTOMATION  : To Present at Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Indu..
BU
05/18ROCKWELL AUTOMATION  : Makes Widespread Implementation of CIP Security Possible ..
PU
05/14ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/13ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 004 M - -
Net income 2021 1 497 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 047 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 33 175 M 33 175 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,89x
EV / Sales 2022 4,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rockwell Automation, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 285,80 $
Average target price 273,00 $
Spread / Average Target -4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Blake D. Moret Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sujeet Chand Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Nardecchia Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Steven R. Kalmanson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.13.95%33 175
KEYENCE CORPORATION-4.24%124 229
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE13.66%89 029
NIDEC CORPORATION-1.66%67 352
EATON CORPORATION PLC18.89%57 547
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.17.93%56 672