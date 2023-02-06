Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROK   US7739031091

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.

(ROK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:19 2023-02-03 pm EST
289.96 USD   -0.41%
07:01aRockwell Automation to Present at Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference
BU
02/03Insider Sell: Rockwell Automation
MT
02/02ABB sees demand 'normalising' in 2023 after stock build-ups
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rockwell Automation to Present at Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

02/06/2023 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Chairman and CEO, Blake Moret, will present at Citi’s 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Miami, Florida.

The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 11:20 a.m. EST and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
07:01aRockwell Automation to Present at Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Confe..
BU
02/03Insider Sell: Rockwell Automation
MT
02/02ABB sees demand 'normalising' in 2023 after stock build-ups
RE
01/31Rockwell Automation Names Bob Buttermore SVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer
BU
01/31Rockwell Automation Appoints Robert Buttermore as Senior Vice President and Chief Suppl..
CI
01/30Baird Adjusts Price Target on Rockwell Automation to $292 From $285, Maintains Outperfo..
MT
01/30Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Rockwell Automation to $220 From $200, Maintains Underper..
MT
01/27Citigroup Adjusts Rockwell Automation's Price Target to $320 From $297, Keeps Buy Ratin..
MT
01/27Deutsche Bank Adjusts Rockwell Automation's Price Target to $272 From $256, Maintains H..
MT
01/27Baird Raises Price Target on Rockwell Automation to $292 From $285, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 648 M - -
Net income 2023 1 326 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 881 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,2x
Yield 2023 1,62%
Capitalization 33 282 M 33 282 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,18x
EV / Sales 2024 3,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rockwell Automation, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 289,96 $
Average target price 275,73 $
Spread / Average Target -4,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Blake D. Moret Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Nardecchia Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Cyril Perducat Senior Vice President
Steven R. Kalmanson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.12.58%33 282
KEYENCE CORPORATION19.37%113 701
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE18.45%93 277
EATON CORPORATION PLC4.01%64 921
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-4.86%54 048
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)14.46%35 491