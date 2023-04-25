Advanced search
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.

(ROK)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:52 2023-04-24 pm EDT
276.08 USD   +0.23%
Rockwell Automation to Present at Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference
BU
04/24Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising Late Monday
MT
04/24Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising Monday Afternoon
MT
Rockwell Automation to Present at Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

04/25/2023 | 07:04am EDT
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) SVP and Chief Financial Officer, Nick Gangestad, will present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Tuesday, May 9, in New York.

The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 10:15 a.m. EDT and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 665 M - -
Net income 2023 1 317 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 903 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,0x
Yield 2023 1,72%
Capitalization 31 689 M 31 689 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,99x
EV / Sales 2024 3,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,2%
Technical analysis trends ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 276,08 $
Average target price 282,00 $
Spread / Average Target 2,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Blake D. Moret Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Nardecchia Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Cyril Perducat Senior Vice President
Steven R. Kalmanson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.6.94%31 689
KEYENCE CORPORATION21.22%112 473
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE17.23%94 464
EATON CORPORATION PLC4.36%65 272
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-10.90%48 906
WEG S.A.4.52%33 476
