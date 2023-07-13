Health-care companies ticked up as traders braced for a slowdown in growth.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the first over-the-counter birth-control pill, Opill, significantly expanding access to contraception among women across the U.S.

Rockwell Medical shares slid after the company said it bought the hemodialysis concentrates business from Evoqua Water Technologies for $11 million in cash, plus potential milestone payments of $5 million total.

