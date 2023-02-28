Advanced search
    RMTI   US7743743004

ROCKWELL MEDICAL, INC.

(RMTI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-27 pm EST
1.760 USD   -5.38%
06:02aRockwell Medical Named 'Great Place to Work'
BU
02/16Rockwell Medical to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, March 30, 2023
BU
02/13Rockwell Medical to Supply Concerto Renal With Hemodialysis Concentrates
MT
Rockwell Medical Named 'Great Place to Work'

02/28/2023 | 06:02am EST
Rockwell Medical, Inc. ("the Company) (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, announced that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2023, the Company's inaugural year participating in the accreditation.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience — specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

"Being recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' is a testament to our incredible team who works tirelessly every day to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry," said Mark Strobeck, Ph.D., President and CEO at Rockwell Medical. "We wouldn't be where we are today without their unwavering commitment to our mission. We are proud of the fact that this recognition is based entirely on what our current employees say about their experience working at Rockwell Medical. We strive to empower our team through trust, loyalty, and transparency to provide them with the tools they need to successfully fulfill their roles and responsibilities and perform at the highest levels. Everyone at Rockwell Medical is valued and has a significant role to play in the future success of our organization.”

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical's mission is to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry. Rockwell is focused on innovative, long-term growth strategies that enhance its products, its processes, and its people, enabling the Company to deliver exceptional value to the healthcare system and provide a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is usually performed at freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, at hospital-based outpatient centers, at skilled nursing facilities, or in a patient’s home. Rockwell Medical's products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease, and the Company is relentless in providing unmatched reliability and customer service. Rockwell Medical is the second largest supplier of acid and bicarbonate concentrates for dialysis patients in the United States and has the vision of becoming the leading global supplier of hemodialysis concentrates. Certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2023, Rockwell Medical is Driven to Deliver Life-Sustaining Dialysis SolutionsTM. For more information, visit www.RockwellMed.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 69,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -20,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,5 M 20,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 97,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,76 $
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 156%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Strobeck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Samuel Radie Chairman
Marc Hoffman Chief Medical Officer
John G. Cooper Lead Independent Director
Mark H. Ravich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCKWELL MEDICAL, INC.73.40%20
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.92%80 876
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-0.48%73 888
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.1.11%34 465
BIONTECH SE-12.89%31 801
GENMAB A/S-8.94%24 915