Fund Factsheet

30 September 2023

Investment Objective & Strategy

Rockwood Strategic plc (the "Fund") seeks investments capable of delivering 15% IRRs over a 3-5 year time horizon in publicly listed UK Small companies. The strategy targets 5-8 'core' positions with the top 10 represent the majority of NAV and a further 10-25 more liquid smaller investments. We have a 'value' investor mindset, are cash-flow focused, and seek proven businesses and opportunities for strategic, operational or management change to unlock shareholder value. The team adopts an 'engaged' approach, backed up with material shareholdings in target investments.

Performance % Key Facts as at 30 September 2023 YTD 3M 12M 36M Manager Richard Staveley Total Shareholder Return 2.9 -11.7 25.4 114.0 Year end March NAV Return 2.3 -4.4 28.0 80.3 NAV £m 49.8 FTSE Small (ex ITs) 0.7 1.8 8.8 35.0 Share price (Mid) 1775p Financial Year's Performance % NAV per share 1851.59p 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Discount to NAV 4.1% Total Shareholder Return 28.2 22.2 59.3 -5.3 20.4 No. of holdings 21 NAV Return 21.4 27.5 44.3 -14.3 8.0 Net cash £3.5m FTSE All-Share Total Return 2.9 13.0 26.7 -18.5 6.4 AMC £120,000 p.a <£60m NAV, 1% Investment Manager's Commentary thereafter Q3's usual seasonal reduction in trading volumes appeared to exacerbate the effect of Performance fee 10% over 6% p.a. hurdle, high watermark investor redemptions from UK equities which have been sustained for many months Bloomberg Ticker RKW.LN despite wide-spread, evidenced based cries of opportunity (and mercy) from leading UK investors. The IPO market remained moribund, whilst lack-luster economic activity ISIN GB00BYRH4982 softened the tone of company updates and in many cases has led to revised Sedol BYRH498 expectations for profitability. The 'Mansion House' reforms hopefully represent the

'starting-gun' for more initiatives to improve the attractiveness of small UK businesses, but it will take time. A 'pause' in Bank of England interest rate increases in September at 5.25% should be considered in the context of 3.5% at the start of the year, the full effects of this increase are yet to hit the economy. Inflation rates are weakening from elevated levels, although we note the Brent Crude oil price increased 23% to $92.2 during the quarter and don't expect the 'pause' to lead to 'cuts' any time soon. The FTSE AIM All Share Index is now -12.6% year to date, after a -3.6% fall in Q3.

Finsbury Foods (+18%) received a takeover offer from private equity, leaving our unrealised IRR at 38.5% at period end. We are pleased to have identified this undervalued company, but disappointed with the premium offered for control by the offeror. We expect, in-line with history, this to be at least 30%, for a non-distressed business. We urge other shareholders to demand more in order to accept losing this solid, lowly leveraged business after a period of elevated investment and temporary factors which have constrained its profits. Several critical management appointments were made in our investments, including a CFO at RM alongside a new highly experienced NED. Trading was impacted by a lower than expected recovery, after their historic systems debacle, in one part of one of the 3 divisions. It is now a year since we first started buying RM shares at 26p, they closed the quarter at 58p, having fallen from 83p. We believe the company is worth c.180p. Since our purchase they also have a new CEO, and new Heads of Transformation, Digital and Property. We understand the Board is focused on shareholder value and, as debt remains elevated, potential strategic actions could reduce risk further and unlock this value, whilst the new team improve operational effectiveness. Galliford Try (+25%) announced further contract wins, strong results and an enhanced dividend policy. Recent new holding Filtronic (+13%) also announced some exciting contract wins with the European Space Agency, a world leading Low Earth Orbit satellite company and the MOD, strategic value is clearly continuing to build. We expect the pace of change to accelerate at M&C Saatchi following the appointment of Zyllah Byng-Thorne as Executive Chair. It is valued on a paltry EV/Ebitda of 3.6x '24 estimates.

We continued to deploy cash, now at 7% NAV. We added to a range of existing holdings given our confidence in their upside, turnaround trajectories and the opportunity to exploit the general market malaise. The main new position was Restore Plc. We have followed the company for over a decade. It has the 'winners curse' of a fantastic 'core' business (documents management): Its prodigious cash flows have been poorly diverted into some other lesser business services, a few of which are synergistic, others of which clearly don't cut the mustard. Shares are regularly overly punished for disappointment given market conditions and thus the opportunities for a