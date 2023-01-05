Rockwood Strategic : Factsheet Q4 2022

Fund Factsheet

30 December 2022

Investment Objective & Strategy

The Fund seeks investments capable of delivering 15% IRRs over a 3-5 year time horizon in publicly listed UK Small companies. The strategy targets up to 10 'core' positions which represent the majority of NAV and a further 15-25 more liquid smaller investments. We have a 'value' investor mindset, are cash-flow focused, and seek proven businesses and opportunities for strategic, operational or management change to unlock shareholder value. The team adopts an 'engaged' approach, backed up with material shareholdings in target investments.

Performance % Key Facts as at 30 December 2022 Manager Richard Staveley YTD 3M 12M 36M Year end March Total Shareholder Return 22.8 21.9 22.8 62.0 NAV £m 46 NAV Return 10.1 25.1 10.1 52.9 FTSE Small (ex ITs) -19.8 8.0 -19.8 2.8 Share price (Mid) 1725p Financial Year's Performance % NAV per share 1809.95p Discount to NAV 4.7% 2022 2021 2020 2019 No. of holdings 15 Total Shareholder Return 22.2 59.3 -5.3 20.4 Net cash £0.5m NAV Return 27.5 44.3 -14.3 8.0 £120,000 p.a <£60m NAV, 1% FTSE All-Share Total Return 13.0 26.7 -18.5 6.4 AMC thereafter Investment Manager's Commentary Performance fee 10% over 6% p.a. hurdle, high watermark Q4 experienced an improvement in stock markets. Commentators have linked Bloomberg Ticker RKW.LN this to a very slightly better than expected US inflation rate of 7.1%, yet was ISIN GB00BYRH4982 more to do with the extremes of negative investor sentiment. Ben Bernanke Sedol BYRH498 was awarded the Nobel Prize, as the QE he initiated continues to reverse. The inverted yield curve is a likely pre-cursor to the recession ahead. Xi Jinping was

re-elected for a third time as China suffers from its unique approach to COVID-19. Another quarter, another UK Prime Minister. The markets appreciated the relevance of his CV and recalibration of fiscal policy. U.K. Interest rates were raised for a 9th time to 3.5%, retail price inflation hit 14%, the highest since 1980. It was confirmed the economy was contracting in Q3, which is likely to continue. UK house prices are rolling over as mortgage costs adjust. Real incomes remain under pressure. UK natural gas prices are back to pre-Ukraine invasion levels. The best performing sectors in 2022 were Oil & Gas, Mining, Tobacco, Pharmaceuticals and Banks. The FTSE 100 stood out in world markets with a paltry +0.9% return for the year. The context was Nasdaq -33.1%, FTSE Aim -31.3% and the worst year for government bonds in decades. The key to 2023 will be the direction and pace of core inflation. Markets desire central banks to 'pivot'.

The Fund's best-in-class performance was driven by a takeover approach for Crestchic (+46.7%), significant gains at RM following non- core disposals (+107.4%), progress on the formal sales process of Bonhill (+36.4%), a successful re-financing of Pressure Technologies (+50.0%) and positive trading updates at Argentex (+38.7%) and Van Elle (+27.0%).

The 'engaged' approach of Rockwood has clearly contributed to the stella recent returns for shareholders at Crestchic. Our significant involvement with Bonhill is now bearing fruit. We anchored the fundraise at Pressure Technologies, influencing strategy evolution and expect material upside over the medium-term if key deliverables are achieved. Whilst delighted with the early returns from our largest new investment in 2022, RM Plc, we believe there is considerable further upside from unlocking all the shareholder value within its three divisions. We anticipate an elevated cash position after a successful takeover of Crestchic. Our pipeline is full, and we will carefully redeploy during 2023. The market environment is capital hungry, forced sellers abound and valuations are depressed. This enhances the structural investment opportunity in small UK equities and should seed further long-term compounding of the fund's performance.