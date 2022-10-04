Rockwood Strategic : Presentation Q3 2022

"To invest successfully does not require a stratospheric IQ, unusual business insights, or inside information. What's needed is
a sound intellectual framework for making decisions and the ability to keep emotions from corroding the framework."
Warren Buffett.
'Rockwood'
A petrified tree that has been infused with minerals and turned to stone, from the ancient Greek word πέτρα 'rock' and first started formation in the Devonian period 390m years ago.
'Strategic'
Strategy (also from the Greek word στρατηγία stratēgia, "art of
troop leader; office of general, command, general-ship") is a general plan to achieve one or more long-term or overall goals under conditions of uncertainty.
Rockwood Strategic Plc
Long term capital, Goal oriented, Small Company focused - 'from acorns grow oak trees'
Executive Summary
"From acorns grow oak trees"
Maximise and compound wealth long-term for shareholders
Target the inefficient, micro-cap UK market with significant specialist experience
Access full Harwood network also giving private markets perspective
Deliver 15% IRR investments over long-term
100% focused, aligned fund manager with 'skin in the game'
Investment Opportunity
Structurally inefficient part of UK market
Significant universe
Many under-researched 'hidden gems', 'fallen angels', 'lost corporates' or maturing 'family' businesses
Value & Recovery mindset differentiated, less competition
Material due-diligence creating information advantage
'Engaged' approach enhances investment outcomes
Time horizon arbitrage in long-term capital vehicle and illiquidity discount
Realised
IRR 27.2%*
Realised
IRR 170.7%*
*Source: IQEQ Fund Administrator, Harwood Capital
