This Rockwood Strategic Plc presentation is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or investment recommendation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments and should not be relied on by any person for making an investment decision. Any forecast, projection or target is indicative only and not guaranteed in any way and any views expressed in this document are those of the Rockwood's investment manager, Harwood Capital LLP (the "Investment Manager"), and do not constitute investment advice and may be subject to change without notice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future performance, and investors may not get back the original amount invested. Whilst the Investment Manager has used all reasonable endeavours to ensure the accuracy of information contained in this Factsheet, it cannot guarantee the reliability, completeness or accuracy of such content. Neither the Investment Manager nor the Company Rockwood Strategic Plc accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss (whether direct or indirect) arising from any use of this document or its contents, save as prohibited under applicable laws and regulations*. The Investment Manager is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and registered in England and Wales (Company Number: OC304213). Its registered office address is 6 Stratton Street, Mayfair, London W1J 8LD United Kingdom.