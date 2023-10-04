Investor Presentation
September 2023
"To invest successfully does not require a stratospheric IQ, unusual business insights, or inside information. What's needed is
a sound intellectual framework for making decisions and the ability to keep emotions from corroding the framework."
Warren Buffett.
Disclaimer
Important Information
- This Rockwood Strategic Plc presentation is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or investment recommendation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments and should not be relied on by any person for making an investment decision. Any forecast, projection or target is indicative only and not guaranteed in any way and any views expressed in this document are those of the Rockwood's investment manager, Harwood Capital LLP (the "Investment Manager"), and do not constitute investment advice and may be subject to change without notice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future performance, and investors may not get back the original amount invested. Whilst the Investment Manager has used all reasonable endeavours to ensure the accuracy of information contained in this Factsheet, it cannot guarantee the reliability, completeness or accuracy of such content. Neither the Investment Manager nor the Company Rockwood Strategic Plc accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss (whether direct or indirect) arising from any use of this document or its contents, save as prohibited under applicable laws and regulations*. The Investment Manager is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and registered in England and Wales (Company Number: OC304213). Its registered office address is 6 Stratton Street, Mayfair, London W1J 8LD United Kingdom.
- * We have qualified this sentence with 'save as prohibited under applicable laws and regulations' because: the Investment Manager and the Company cannot limit their liability for fraud; the Investment Manager has an overriding duty to be fair, clear and not misleading in all its communications (under COBS 4); and Part 7 of the Financial Services Act 2012 creates criminal offences relating to certain misleading statements and practices.
Registered Office: 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR
Executive Summary
"From acorns grow oak trees"
- Compound wealth long-term for shareholders
- Specialist experience applying a differentiated, proven strategy in an inefficient market
- Access full Harwood network, also giving private markets perspective
- Targeting 15% IRR investments over the long-term
- 100% focused, aligned fund manager with 'skin in the game'
Historic Performance to Q3 2023
No. 1 UK Small Companies Fund (AIC Sector) over 3 years
Performance %
YTD
3M
12M
36M
Total Shareholder Return
2.9
-11.7
25.4
114.0
NAV Return
2.3
-4.4
28.0
80.3
FTSE Small (ex ITs)
0.7
1.8
8.8
35.0
FTSE Aim All Share
-12.6
-3.6
-9.9
-24.3
Financial Year's Performance %
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
Total Shareholder Return
28.2
22.2
59.3
-5.3
20.4
NAV Return
21.4
27.5
44.3
-14.3
8.0
FTSE All-Share Total Return
2.9
13.0
26.7
-18.5
6.4
Source: Harwood Capital, using audited NAVs where available and published NAVs, LSE price data
Realised Money Multiples
- Augean 8.8x
- RPS 2.6x
- National World 2.9x
- Universe 2.3x
- Ted Baker 1.9x
- Crestchic 4.8x
Small Cap Long term returns positive
Its time INUK small caps, not timINGthe market which matters most…..
Source: Harwood Capital, Numis & Bloomberg
