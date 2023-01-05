Rockwood Strategic : Presentation Q4 2022

Rockwood Strategic

"To invest successfully does not require a stratospheric IQ, unusual business insights, or inside information. What's needed is

a sound intellectual framework for making decisions and the ability to keep emotions from corroding the framework."

Warren Buffett.

'Rockwood'

A petrified tree that has been infused with minerals and turned to stone, from the ancient Greek word πέτρα 'rock' and first started formation in the Devonian period 390m years ago.

'Strategic'

Strategy (also from the Greek word στρατηγία stratēgia, "art of

troop leader; office of general, command, general-ship") is a general plan to achieve one or more long-term or overall goals under conditions of uncertainty.

Rockwood Strategic Plc

Long term capital, Goal oriented, Small Company focused - 'from acorns grow oak trees'

