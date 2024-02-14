Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 03 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
14 February 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 8 – 13 February 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|0
|0
|8 February 2024
|3,000
|2,055.41
|6,166,230
|9 February 2024
|3,000
|2,102.90
|6,308,700
|12 February 2024
|2,500
|2,143.17
|5,357,925
|13 February 2024
|3,000
|2,137.98
|6,413,940
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|11,500
|24,246,795
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 61,788 B shares corresponding to 0.29 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 8 – 13 February 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments
- SE-2024-03_EN
- SE-2024-03_Transactions B shares