Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 04 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

21 February 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 14 – 20 February 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]11,500 24,246,795
14 February 20243,0002,163.846,491,520
15 February 20242,6002,209.545,744,804
16 February 20242,6002,212.715,753,046
19 February 20242,6002,195.405,708,040
20 February 20242,7002,207.595,960,493
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)25,000 53,904,698

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 75,288 B shares corresponding to 0.35 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 14 – 20 February 2024 is enclosed.

