Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 08 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

6 March 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 28 February – 5 March 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]35,700 77,860,130
28 February 20242,1002,236.104,695,810
29 February 20242,3002,210.675,084,541
1 March 20242,2002,179.394,794,658
4 March 20242,2002,193.254,825,150
5 March 20242,5002,195.725,489,300
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)47,000 102,749,589


With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 97,288 B shares corresponding to 0.45 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 28 February – 5 March 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments

  • SE-2024-08_EN
  • SE-2024-08_Transactions B shares