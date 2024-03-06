Company announcement
Release no. 08 – 2024
6 March 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 28 February – 5 March 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|35,700
|77,860,130
|28 February 2024
|2,100
|2,236.10
|4,695,810
|29 February 2024
|2,300
|2,210.67
|5,084,541
|1 March 2024
|2,200
|2,179.39
|4,794,658
|4 March 2024
|2,200
|2,193.25
|4,825,150
|5 March 2024
|2,500
|2,195.72
|5,489,300
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|47,000
|102,749,589
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 97,288 B shares corresponding to 0.45 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 28 February – 5 March 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
