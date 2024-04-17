Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 18 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

17 April 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 10 – 16 April 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]113,300 248,494,398
10 April 20241,0002,284.202,284,200
11 April 20245,0002,250.3411,251,700
12 April 20245,0002,244.6511,223,250
15 April 20244,0002,241.128,964,480
16 April 20244,0002,211.988,847,920
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)132,300 291,065,948

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 192,588 B shares corresponding to 0.89 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 10 – 16 April 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

