Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 29 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
29 May 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 22 – 28 May 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|176,000
|394,601,324
|22 May 2024
|1,600
|2,677.28
|4,283,648
|23 May 2024
|1,300
|2,746.31
|3,570,203
|24 May 2024
|1,500
|2,790.50
|4,185,750
|27 May 2024
|1,600
|2,825.48
|4,520,768
|28 May 2024
|1,500
|2,860.26
|4,290,390
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|183,500
|415.452,083
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 237,383 B shares corresponding to 1.10 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 22 – 28 May 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments
- SE-2024-29_EN
- SE-2024-29_Transactions B shares