ROCKWOOL A/S : transactions in connection with share buy back programme
May 29, 2024 at 07:54 am EDT
Published: 2024-05-29 13:49:46 CEST
Rockwool A/S
Changes in company's own shares
ROCKWOOL A/S - transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 29 - 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
29 May 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S - transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour" regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 22 - 28 May 2024:
Date
Number of B shares
Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
Aggregate amount, B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]
176,000
394,601,324
22 May 2024
1,600
2,677.28
4,283,648
23 May 2024
1,300
2,746.31
3,570,203
24 May 2024
1,500
2,790.50
4,185,750
27 May 2024
1,600
2,825.48
4,520,768
28 May 2024
1,500
2,860.26
4,290,390
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
183,500
415.452,083
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 237,383 B shares corresponding to 1.10 percent of the Company's total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 22 - 28 May 2024 is enclosed.
