Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 38 - 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

10 July 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S - transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour" regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 3 - 9 July 2024:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 227,500 539,671,727 3 July 2024 1,600 2,925.89 4,681,424 4 July 2024 1,600 2,956.84 4,730,944 5 July 2024 1,000 2,963.37 2,963,370 8 July 2024 1,000 2,918.30 2,918,300 9 July 2024 1,000 2,916.44 2,916,440 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 233,700 557,882,205

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 287,583 B shares corresponding to 1.33 percent of the Company's total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 3 - 9 July 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

