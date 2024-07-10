Danish English
Published: 2024-07-10 12:03:09 CEST
Rockwool A/S
Changes in company's own shares
ROCKWOOL A/S - transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 38 - 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

10 July 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S - transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour" regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 3 - 9 July 2024:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)		 Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 227,500 539,671,727
3 July 2024 1,600 2,925.89 4,681,424
4 July 2024 1,600 2,956.84 4,730,944
5 July 2024 1,000 2,963.37 2,963,370
8 July 2024 1,000 2,918.30 2,918,300
9 July 2024 1,000 2,916.44 2,916,440
Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 233,700 557,882,205

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 287,583 B shares corresponding to 1.33 percent of the Company's total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 3 - 9 July 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments

  SE-2024-38_EN
  SE-2024-38_Transaction B shares

Attachments:
SE-2024-38_EN.pdf
SE-2024-38_Transaction B shares.pdf

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

