Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 39 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
17 July 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 10 – 16 July 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|233,700
|557,882,205
|10 July 2024
|1,000
|2,891.59
|2,891,590
|11 July 2024
|900
|2,933.67
|2,640,303
|12 July 2024
|900
|2,966.17
|2,669,553
|15 July 2024
|900
|2,987.97
|2,689,173
|16 July 2024
|1,100
|2,954.90
|3,250,390
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|238,500
|572,023,214
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 292,383 B shares corresponding to 1.35 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 10 – 16 July 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments
- SE-2024-39_EN
- SE-2024-39_Transaction B shares