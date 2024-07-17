|
ROCKWOOL A/S - transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 39 - 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
17 July 2024
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour" regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 10 - 16 July 2024:
|
Date
|
Number of B shares
|
Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|
Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|
[Accumulated, last announcement]
|
233,700
|
557,882,205
|10 July 2024
|
1,000
|
2,891.59
|
2,891,590
|11 July 2024
|
900
|
2,933.67
|
2,640,303
|12 July 2024
|
900
|
2,966.17
|
2,669,553
|15 July 2024
|
900
|
2,987.97
|
2,689,173
|16 July 2024
|
1,100
|
2,954.90
|
3,250,390
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|
238,500
|
572,023,214
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 292,383 B shares corresponding to 1.35 percent of the Company's total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 10 - 16 July 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments
- SE-2024-39_EN
-
SE-2024-39_Transaction B shares